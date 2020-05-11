Connect with us
Carwash News

Podcast: COVID-19 and the carwash industry

 

WARRENTON, Va. — Iron Fox recently released a podcast episode on what measures carwash owners and operators need to take to ensure their businesses operate profitably as the country starts to open back up after the COVID-19 lockdowns, according to its website.

In the podcast Iron Fox President Dominic Lewinsohn said, “Obviously, the biggest issue everyone’s facing is the safety of both their employees and their customers. That’s the biggest thing facing all people in the carwash industry. Keeping social gatherings at less than 10 people really limits the amount of flow that carwashes can do as well, and adhering to CDC guidelines and local, state and other federal guidelines [is also a challenge].”

Some ways that carwashes can move forward are to have several handwashing stations, close or limit lobby space, wear masks and personal protective equipment, disinfect surfaces, perform temperature checks with touchless thermometers and more, the website noted.

As for labor and maximizing revenue/cash flow, Lewinsohn recommended applying for small business loans and grants, keeping as many full-time employees at normal capacity as possible to stay eligible for the Paycheck Protection Program loans and conducting thorough record-keeping and scheduling, the website added.

Listen to the podcast below or here.

Advertisement

