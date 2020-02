WARRENTON, Va. — According to www.ironfox.co , the latest episode of the Iron Fox Podcast discusses how advances in technology are changing the nature of investors in the carwash industry.

In this episode, Iron Fox CEO Bob Rust spoke with host Sean Heath to talk about how technology has improved in carwashing and how the makeup of investors and operators has evolved with the industry’s growth and consolidation.

Listen to the podcast above or here.