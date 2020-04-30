Podcast: Why is Phoenix a hotspot for carwashes?

PHOENIX — The Arizona Republic released an episode of its Valley 101 podcast interviewing Eric Wulf, CEO of International Carwash Association; Dave Cheatham, president of Velocity Retail Group; and Brian Gleason, the owner of Mr. Shine Car Wash in Peoria, Arizona.

In the podcast, the interviewees explain not only why carwashes have proliferated in recent years across the country but also why Phoenix in particular seems so popular.

They indicate that Phoenix’s growing population and weather as well as overall industry changes have contributed to the swell in the city.

They also address the ever-popular question: Is Phoenix an oversaturated market?

Listen to the podcast below or here.