The PECO Polishing Tunnel delivers an amazing shine that adds value to the consumer and a significant new profit center. Polish tunnels have been in operation across the globe for over 10 years now, so PECO knows what works and what does not. Simply changing the media on wash equipment does not make a polish tunnel. PECO is the originator of this new evolution in carwashing and has refined the polishing process to produce successful, high-volume sites.