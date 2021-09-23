 Prairie Capital VII partners with management of Sgt. Clean Car Wash
Carwash News

Prairie Capital VII partners with management of Sgt. Clean Car Wash

 

on

CHICAGO — Prairie Capital VII, LP partnered with CEO Ken Brott and other senior management to recapitalize Sgt. Clean Car Wash, according to a press release.

Headquartered in Uniontown, Ohio, Sgt. Clean is a premier operator of express washes in the underserved Northeast Ohio market.

The company currently operates six sites located in the Cleveland/Akron area.

Sgt. Clean is led by an experienced management team with more than 80 years of combined industry experience.

Sgt. Clean’s ability to provide a high-quality carwash that is fast and convenient drives adoption of its unlimited wash plans.

With a majority of its revenue derived from unlimited wash plans, the company generates attractive unit economics and is well-positioned to capture much of the demand for carwashes in Northeast Ohio.

Sgt. Clean is a scalable platform within one of the most attractive segments of the large and growing $11 billion carwash industry.

Key drivers of growth include the shift to do-it-for-me carwashing and increasing consumer demand for unlimited wash plans.

Sgt. Clean will represent the second partnership between Prairie and Brott.

Prairie previously partnered with Brott at DRB Systems, a Fund V portfolio company.

Prairie Capital and the management team plan to accelerate growth through company-building investments in de novo site expansion, human capital, sales and marketing, infrastructure and add-on acquisitions.

The Prairie investment team consists of Tony Danielak, Patrick Jensen and Bryan Daniels.

