Prairie Capital VII partners with management of Sgt. Clean Car Wash

CHICAGO — Prairie Capital VII, LP partnered with CEO Ken Brott and other senior management to recapitalize Sgt. Clean Car Wash, according to a press release.

Click Here to Read More

Headquartered in Uniontown, Ohio, Sgt. Clean is a premier operator of express washes in the underserved Northeast Ohio market.

The company currently operates six sites located in the Cleveland/Akron area.

Sgt. Clean is led by an experienced management team with more than 80 years of combined industry experience.

Sgt. Clean’s ability to provide a high-quality carwash that is fast and convenient drives adoption of its unlimited wash plans.

With a majority of its revenue derived from unlimited wash plans, the company generates attractive unit economics and is well-positioned to capture much of the demand for carwashes in Northeast Ohio.