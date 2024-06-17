ProovStation expands in the U.S.

MIAMI — From June 23-26, ProovStation, a French developer of AI-powered car inspection scanners, will join the world’s most dynamic companies at SelectUSA’s 10th Investment Summit, the company announced in a press release.

As one of the fastest growing innovators in the car rental industry, ProovStation develops a drive-through AI-powered car inspection scanner capable of performing over 600 scans per hour to document the condition of each car.

This solution is essential in a market expected to grow by 9% to reach USD 42.65 billion by 2027 where technology, transparency and seamless customer experience are key differentiators.

The company has opened offices in Florida.

With over 4,900 participants in 2023, SelectUSA is a U.S. Department of Commerce-led program that has facilitated over $200 billion in investments over the years, resulting in the creation of over 200,000 U.S. jobs.

The U.S. stands out as the primary investment destination, especially for companies seeking rapid scalability, stated the press release.

The rise of ProovStation in the U.S. car rental market

Technology is a vital element that is expected to drive the market in the following years.

ProovStation has begun to establish itself as one of the key innovators in the U.S. car rental business by rapidly deploying its drive-through AI-powered scanner capable of inspecting a vehicle in seconds, stated the press release.

The main objective of car-rental companies is to innovate their services to gain customers and maximize profitability.

As numerous operators are expanding their fleet and promoting services across major airports, in a few months, ProovStation has already equipped five major U.S. airports: Fort Lauderdale, Florida, in August 2023, followed by Atlanta, Georgia, Charlotte, North Carolina, Miami, Florida, and Maui, Hawaii.

More CarStations are due to be deployed in the next few months in Orlando, Florida, Nashville, Tennessee, or Washington.

The company has also partnered with SiXT following a one-year test and will be massively deployed throughout its American network.

In 2023, ProovStation opened offices in Florida to deal with the increasing demand.

Anton Komyza, chief financial officer at ProovStation, said, “I am thrilled to announce our significant growth in the U.S. market, driven by our valued partnership with SiXT. Strengthening our presence underscores the strategic importance of the U.S. market for ProovStation, and we are committed to further expanding our market coverage in the months ahead. Our AI-powered car inspection scanners aim to transform the car rental experience in the U.S. by offering a simple, transparent, secure and easily accessible service. The U.S. deployment of our scanner is a testament to the relevance of our service and technology in this key market, and we look forward to continuing to innovate and drive positive change in the industry.”

From a top-notch AI inspection scanner

Fostering more than five years of R&D, ProovStation is at the forefront of innovation, continued the press release.

Its CarStation is based on a unique technology that combines a new generation AI and a state-of-the-art optronic system (eight cameras, 4K definition) to perform a 360-degree scan of the car within seconds.

The scanner captures more than 250 4K images which are analyzed by ProovStation’s algorithms.

This enables the identification of all damages and the generation of a detailed report, including vehicle information, damage list​ or even tire information.

All reports are timestamped, geolocated and secure.

To a transparent, efficient and accurate Car Rental Process

CarStation enables rental operators to provide their customers with a straightforward inspection experience.

By simply driving through the scanner, renters can obtain a comprehensive damage report.

Additionally, pre-checkout “before images” are saved for potential claims, while post drop-off inspections ensure new damages are accurately identified and recorded.

Customers benefit from a fair inspection process, while rental companies enjoy improved efficiency and time savings, continued the press release.

ProovStation’s system streamlines the flow of vehicles in and out of rental sites, allowing staff to focus on higher value-added tasks.

ProovStation’s innovative CarStation sets a new standard for rental car inspections, offering transparency, efficiency and accuracy.