 PRT launches 94 new strut assemblies in North America

BUFORD, Ga. — The new items represent over 15 million vehicles in new coverage and expand the PRT portfolio in North American aftermarket.

By Kyle Alexander
prt-new-products

BUFORD, Ga. — PRT is continuously extending the portfolio of complete strut assemblies in the North American aftermarket, the company announced in a press release.

A brand of the ADD Group, one of the largest manufacturers of complete strut assemblies in the world, announced the arrival of new applications of the component for light vehicles, SUVs and pickups.

The launches include important models in the national scenario such as Mazda CX-5, Toyota Prius and BMW X-1, in addition to brand new applications such as the Honda Pilot 2022, the Ram ProMaster 1500 2023 and the Chevrolet Silverado 2023, among others.

PRT products are produced under the strictest OE quality processes required by the main automakers.

“PRT is certified and globally recognized for its innovative and high-performance products. We consistently introduce these solutions to our North American clients, launching aftermarket products with the same quality components used in the OE market. The new items are in stock and ready to ship,” explained Bruno Bello, director of global marketing at PRT.

More information about the PRT products can be consulted through the company’s customer relationship service by calling 1-770-238-1611 or through its website www.prtautoparts.com.

You can also follow the company on its social networks @prtautoparts.

