 PRT launches 59 new complete strut assemblies to North America

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Carwash.com
Helping carwash owners and operators manage and grow a thriving business
Carwash News

PRT launches 59 new complete strut assemblies to North America

BUFORD, Ga. — The new items represent nearly 12 million vehicles in new coverage and extend the PRT portfolio in North American aftermarket.

Avatar
By Kyle Alexander
Kyle Alexander is the Multimedia Journalist of Professional Carwashing & Detailing magazine.
Published:
prt-59-new-products-feature

BUFORD, Ga. — According to a press release, PRT is continuously extending the portfolio of complete strut assemblies in the North American aftermarket.

Related Articles

A brand of the ADD Group, a manufacturer of complete strut assemblies, announced the arrival of new applications of the component for light vehicles, SUV’s and pickups.

The launches include important models in the national scenario such as Nissan Frontier, Toyota Highlander and Mercedes E-Class, in addition to brand new applications such as the Dodge Durango 2022, the Ram ProMaster City 2022 and the Mazda CX-9 2022, among others.

PRT products are produced under the strictest OE quality processes required by the main automakers, stated the press release.

“As an OE supplier, our company is always committed to premium quality, top performance and innovation, so we are continually launching new applications for the aftermarket,” said Bruno Bello, director of global marketing at PRT. “These new items are in stock and ready to ship!”

More information about the PRT products can be consulted through their customer relationship service by calling 1-770-238-1611 or through their website.

You May Also Like

carwash-generic
ncs-logo-feature
Carwash News

National Carwash Solutions unites chemistry brands

GRIMES, Iowa — NCS Chemistry sets a new standard for operational excellence and sustainability by combining the three brands.

Avatar
By Kyle Alexander
Kyle Alexander is the Multimedia Journalist of Professional Carwashing & Detailing magazine.
Published:
National Carwash Solutions unite chemistry brands

GRIMES, Iowa — National Carwash Solutions (NCS), a provider of carwash solutions, announced in a press release the strategic unification of its chemistry brands under the singular, powerful banner of NCS Chemistry.

This move follows the successful acquisition of multiple brands over the years and is aimed at delivering a more streamlined, efficient and comprehensive service offering to customers.

Read Full Article

More Carwash News Posts
Rinsed acquires Ignite Wash

NEW YORK — The acquisition will empower operators with cutting-edge CRM technology for enhanced customer interactions and increased revenue.

By Kyle Alexander
rinsed logo
ISTOBAL reaches turnover of 156 million euros in 2023

VALENCIA, Spain — The group maintained solid profitability driven by its service line and improved operating margins in key markets.

By Kyle Alexander
Club Car Wash celebrates 18th anniversary

COLUMBIA, Mo. — From its humble beginnings in 2006 to its rebranding in 2019, this business has evolved into a network of over 160 locations.

By Kyle Alexander
Mister Car Wash announces first quarter 2024 financial results

TUCSON, Ariz. — The company reports it is finding ways to do more with less and managing its expense structure to deliver strong cash flow.

By Jennifer Clements

Other Posts

Schaeffler secures partnership to support technical education

FORT MILL, S.C. — The partnership with Automotive Transmission Service Group will offer technicians an array of learning opportunities.

By Kyle Alexander
Schaeffler secures partnership to support technical education
Car Wash Convos season 2 finale features Texas shot put star

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas shot putter Marilyn Nwora shares her love for baking, her favorite movie and more in the season 2 finale.

By Kyle Alexander
Marilyn Nwora
Express Wash Concepts announces Central Ohio expansion

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The two Columbus area express tunnel carwashes will be the company’s 33rd and 34th Central Ohio locations.

By Kyle Alexander
Mammoth Holdings opens Coastal Carwash

DALLAS — With the opening of this newest carwash, Mammoth continues its nationwide expansion, aiming for 500 sites.

By Kyle Alexander
mammoth holdings logo