PRT launches 59 new complete strut assemblies to North America

BUFORD, Ga. — According to a press release, PRT is continuously extending the portfolio of complete strut assemblies in the North American aftermarket.

A brand of the ADD Group, a manufacturer of complete strut assemblies, announced the arrival of new applications of the component for light vehicles, SUV’s and pickups.

The launches include important models in the national scenario such as Nissan Frontier, Toyota Highlander and Mercedes E-Class, in addition to brand new applications such as the Dodge Durango 2022, the Ram ProMaster City 2022 and the Mazda CX-9 2022, among others.

PRT products are produced under the strictest OE quality processes required by the main automakers, stated the press release.

“As an OE supplier, our company is always committed to premium quality, top performance and innovation, so we are continually launching new applications for the aftermarket,” said Bruno Bello, director of global marketing at PRT. “These new items are in stock and ready to ship!”

More information about the PRT products can be consulted through their customer relationship service by calling 1-770-238-1611 or through their website.