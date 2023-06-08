PSD Codax names new manager of business development - Professional Carwashing & Detailing

BRISTOL, England — PSD Codax, part of ICS and OPW Vehicle Wash Solutions, announced in a press release the appointment of Matt Smith as its new manager of business development.

In this role, Smith will be directly responsible for PSD Codax sales and marketing efforts in the United Kingdom, Ireland and Scandinavian markets, as well as overseeing PSD Codax’s growth in the European market.

Smith joined PSD Codax in 2020, first as a customer-support technician before moving into the lead customer support technician role.

Prior to joining PSD Codax, Smith was a customer support manager for Curry’s PC World, where he was the liaison between customers and staff, handling external inquiries and repairs.

“Matt’s exceptional track record with setting up our customers for success, as well as his logistics and technical support background in vehicle wash, make him a great fit for this role,” said Rob Deal, vice president of corporate sales for ICS.

“Having worked with our carwash customers over the last three years, I feel well placed to understand the needs of our clients and assist them in understanding where our products can benefit them and grow their businesses with the features we have to offer,” said Smith.