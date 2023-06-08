 PSD Codax names new manager of business development - Professional Carwashing & Detailing

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Professional Carwashing & Detailing
Carwash News

PSD Codax names new manager of business development

BRISTOL, England — Smith will be directly responsible for PSD Codax sales and marketing efforts in the United Kingdom, Ireland and Scandinavian markets.

Avatar
By PCD Staff

Related Articles

BRISTOL, England — PSD Codax, part of ICS and OPW Vehicle Wash Solutions, announced in a press release the appointment of Matt Smith as its new manager of business development.

In this role, Smith will be directly responsible for PSD Codax sales and marketing efforts in the United Kingdom, Ireland and Scandinavian markets, as well as overseeing PSD Codax’s growth in the European market.

Smith joined PSD Codax in 2020, first as a customer-support technician before moving into the lead customer support technician role.

Prior to joining PSD Codax, Smith was a customer support manager for Curry’s PC World, where he was the liaison between customers and staff, handling external inquiries and repairs.

“Matt’s exceptional track record with setting up our customers for success, as well as his logistics and technical support background in vehicle wash, make him a great fit for this role,” said Rob Deal, vice president of corporate sales for ICS.

“Having worked with our carwash customers over the last three years, I feel well placed to understand the needs of our clients and assist them in understanding where our products can benefit them and grow their businesses with the features we have to offer,” said Smith.

You May Also Like

Carwash News

DRB to share carwash market saturation insights in webinar

AKRON, Ohio — The webinar will include the trends DRB uncovered and highlight some exciting advancements in enterprise business intelligence.

Avatar
By PCD Staff

AKRON, Ohio — DRB will share its Car Wash Show Education Session “Understanding Market Saturation and Other Enterprise Business Intelligence Insights” in an upcoming webinar, according to a company press release.

As the carwash industry continues to grow, it has raised concerns about possible market saturation.

DRB has studied carwash market saturation and found some surprising trends related to increasing competition.

Read Full Article

More Carwash News Posts
Quick Quack celebrates opening of 2 Calexico locations with 24 days of free washes

CALEXICO, Calif. — Quick Quack is giving away its best wash package on every vehicle for two separate 12-day events.

By PCD Staff
Wrenchers doubles vehicle repair tool & equipment offering with new catalog

THEODORE, Ala. — QR codes throughout the 60 pages link to additional product information and videos of equipment in action.

By PCD Staff
ZIPS offers free Memorial Day washes for veterans, active military personnel

PLANO, Texas — Free Works & Wow carwashes will be given with a Military ID on May 29, 2023.

By PCD Staff
American flags, memorial day, veterans, flag
Mint Eco Car Wash named 2023 Top Workplace in South Florida

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — The Sun Sentinel’s annual award is given to companies that create a positive and supportive workplace culture.

By PCD Staff
Mint Eco Car Wash logo

Other Posts

WhiteWater Express opens new location in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. — The new site will be the eighth WhiteWater Express location in the Baton Rouge area and 11th in Louisiana.

By PCD Staff
National Carwash Solutions celebrates 50th anniversary

GRIMES, Iowa — A new brand identity was also unveiled at The Car Wash Show™, showcasing the company’s vision and plans for the future.

By PCD Staff
Carwash M&A transaction database debuts to the public

MIAMI — This database is encouraged to be used alongside the M&A transaction data to provide readers with unique insights in the carwash industry.

By PCD Staff
Rocket Carwash completes third California acquisition of 2023

OMAHA, Neb. — In addition to this Woodcrest location, the company acquired washes in Temecula and Loma Linda as part of its growth strategy.

By PCD Staff