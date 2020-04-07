The reliability and low-cost maintenance of Wanner’s Hydra-Cell® pumps are being celebrated by some of the leading OEMs in the carwash manufacturing market. The pumps keep carwashes around the world operating 24/7 and needing less than $50 per year in servicing — all while lasting for 10 to 15 years. Hydra-Cell’s reliability is due to its patented design. This unique, seal-less design delivers cost savings with a reduction in energy of up to 70% year after year.