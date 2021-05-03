PureMagic joins Mammoth Holdings

Click Here to Read More

PureMagic’s founders, Jim and Teri Rooney, each chose to invest a significant amount of their proceeds into Mammoth’s equity.

Gary Dennis, Mammoth’s co-founder and CEO, explained, “Jim Rooney is one of the most talented operators in the carwash industry and the dominant brand in his market. He and Teri are high-integrity, high-quality people, and we’re honored and excited they’ve chosen to become partners in the Mammoth family of brands. Jim will become a senior vice president on Mammoth’s executive team, where we intend to stay out of his way — allowing him to continue driving strong growth in the region.”

Jim Rooney, PureMagic’s co-founder, stated, “Teri and I had several opportunities to position our company for growth outside the Knoxville MSA, yet Mammoth’s team kept distinguishing themselves and made the choice easy. I’ve known Gary Dennis, Marcus Kittrell and others on the team for years. I trust these people and know they are focused on doing right by others and achieving great results for their companies. Their team-oriented leadership style combined with the treatment we experienced throughout this process gave us confidence we were aligning our company with other like-minded, people-focused leaders. I look forward to a long and productive relationship with Mammoth.”