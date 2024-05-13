Q&A with ICA’s Kim Vinciguerra

The annual show rolls back to Nashville and promises to rock.

The Car Wash Show™ 2024, presented by International Carwash Association (ICA), is scheduled to take place this year in Nashville, Tennessee, at the Music City Center from May 13-15.

The stated goal of the event is to bring together carwash vendors, distributors, owners, and operators from the carwash, quick lube and detailing industries to learn about the latest best practices, trends and innovations in these markets.

Visit thecarwashshow.com for more event details.

As the industry prepares to gather for The Car Wash Show™ 2024, Professional Carwashing & Detailing (PC&D) catches up with a key event organizer, Kim Vinciguerra, who is ICA’s chief experience officer, in the following industry exclusive interview.

PC&D | Can you please provide an update on the number of companies exhibiting and registered attendees?

KV | Our expectations for The Car Wash Show 2024 are really high, especially after the record-breaking event we had last year, and we are on track to exceed those expectations. The Show will potentially be one of our best shows ever, with the highest number of attendees and exhibitors.

We’ll have our largest show floor ever (190,000-plus square feet) and more than 400 companies exhibiting their latest and greatest products and services — all geared toward making your carwash more successful. More than 100 of the companies are first- and second-time exhibitors, with Innovation Alley providing a quick and easy way to find many of them.

PC&D | What are the key benefits of attending The Car Wash Show and how can attendees maximize their experience to gain insights and contacts within the industry?

KV | The most important part of being at The Show is being engaged. There are so many opportunities to connect and learn. In addition to the 60-plus hours of educational content, over 9,000 attendees are expected. It’s all about gathering tips, making connections (sometimes lifelong friends), and exploring new ideas and products. Everything about The Show has been planned to make these effortless and natural — as long as you are engaged and participate. And we have made that part so easy … keep reading.

PC&D | Which notable industry experts and keynote speaker will be presenting at the show and what topics will they cover to help attendees stay informed and ahead of the curve?

KV | On the education side, we’ll have more than 60 hours filled with thousands of tips, ideas and guidelines for taking your carwash to the next level. Proactively find solutions to the industry’s future challenges so you’re prepared and have a plan. Hear from leaders and decision-makers who have been in your shoes and found the path to grow and succeed. Learn from experienced professionals outside of the industry who can offer different perspectives and solutions. Here are just some examples:

• A carwash Hall of Fame member will talk about artificial intelligence.

• Another has worked with organizations such as Whirlpool, NASA and Zappos to improve customer experience as well as retention.

• Creating superfans is the specialty of another speaker.

Your industry colleagues are also there to share experiences and hear about yours. Sometimes, these informal meetings turn into the connections you’ll value the most.

PC&D | What are some of the new features and/or offerings this year?

KV | This year, we have a few changes designed to help you capitalize fully on all The Show has to offer.

• A digital side: All of the breakout room sessions will be recorded and available the week after The Show to all registered attendees — for free. If you can’t attend, you can register just for Digital Week to access all the amazing educational content.



• Carwash tours: On Sunday of show week, offered by our show partner, Western Carwash Association, we are offering carwash tours.

• TikTok in the house: We have two promotion partners at The Show: Greg Paul and Jessica Tran.

• @carwashmanager (93K followers)

• @jtmobiledetailing (1.7M followers)

• The Brian Campbell Best Booth Awards: These awards will be decided by an independent panel of trade show experts. Plus, we have a new award this year, “Stand Out Exhibit.”

PC&D | How can attendees effectively navigate the trade show floor to explore the latest carwash technologies, equipment and services? Are there any special expo areas, like Innovation Alley, that attendees should be mindful of this year?

KV | Downloading the app is step number one. Everything is in there, and it is super easy to navigate. Then, when getting to Music City Center, acclimate yourself to the layout using the big map (and handy list of exhibitors) in the Pocket Guide. Follow that up with a look through all the activities and education sessions in the Show Guide.

Tips: Be sure to note the new location of Innovation Alley, which has an impressive number of new exhibitors all conveniently located in the third-floor foyer. Also, the PITCH Theater will house Plinko this year and we’ll have a new podcast recording area in the LEAD booth (#823).

PC&D | What networking opportunities are available for attendees to connect with peers, potential partners, and suppliers during and after show hours?

KV | After the trade show floor closes, our networking opportunities continue into the evening.

The Big Bash sponsored by OPW Vehicle Wash Solutions is going to be the industry’s party of the year. With two hours of open bar and food, plus live entertainment outside on 5th Avenue, you’ll have a blast — and get lots of networking in.

The Hall of Fame Celebration will allow you to celebrate the recipients of ICA’s highest honor while connecting with other ICA members. High-end cocktails, hors d’oeuvres and special gifts will be handed out at this members-only celebration.

The Car Wash Show AFTER DARK program will continue in its second year. Secure an all-access pass and explore some of the hottest venues in Nashville with your industry colleagues.

Plus, we’ll have a special event before the trade show floor closes. The exhibitor booth crawl takes place on the trade show floor, Tuesday between 3:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. Be sure to look for the participating booths if you’re interested in some lively networking and conversations while enjoying a drink or two.