Q&A with ICA's Kim Vinciguerra - Professional Carwashing & Detailing

The Car Wash Show™ 2019, presented by the International Carwash Association (ICA), is planning another robust event. Located in Nashville, Tennessee, the show will be held at the Music City Center from May 13-15.

Each year, this show brings together carwash vendors, distributors, owners and operators from the carwash, quick lube and detailing segments from all over the world to learn about the latest best practices, trends and innovations in these markets.

As noted in this interview, The Car Wash Show 2018 was a noteworthy event in many ways. This year, the event is expecting to host over 8,000 attendees and 350-plus exhibitors.

In addition to the expansive hall of exhibitors and on-floor educational opportunities, the association also announced earlier this year that The Car Wash Show 2019 will feature an enhanced program structure and expanded education lineup throughout the three-day event.

In this special interview, Professional Carwashing & Detailing (PC&D) speaks with ICA Vice President of Events Kim Vinciguerra for an update on planning as excitement builds for The Car Wash Show 2019.

PC&D | Since 2015, this annual international event has been held in either Las Vegas or Nashville. Can you tell us a little about the location choices and why you chose Nashville for this year’s event?

KV | We have been rotating between Las Vegas and Nashville to make sure our show is frequently accessible for people on the coasts as well as the whole heart of the country.

Nashville is a fun city with a ton of hometown charm, and the friendly, energetic vibe matches our show and our industry completely. We are so excited to come back to the Music City Center — it’s such a great, open space with access to tons of hotels and amazing food and entertainment.

PC&D | What were the key attendance and seminar participation metrics for 2018, and what are your expectations for The Car Wash Show 2019?

KV | The Car Wash Show 2018 was named one of the top 250 trade shows in the U.S. by Trade Show News Network (TSNN) — it was a banner year for us. We had more than 8,400 attendees — at least our second biggest attendance ever — and we had a huge show floor with a ton of traffic.

We also had a great response to the 70-plus seminars we put on in 2018, with more than 75 percent of attendees saying they were satisfied.

But, we think 2019 will be even better. This year we have an even bigger show floor — our largest ever, at more than 167,000 square feet so far. We’re tracking about 8 percent ahead in attendance, and we’re so excited to see so much of the community coming together for another amazing year of innovation.

PC&D | What are some of the planned seminars or presentations of this year’s event you are most looking forward to? Why?

KV | I am probably most looking forward to the keynote address at the Annual Membership Meeting. Shawn Achor is an incredible speaker, and his insights on positive psychology are going to be such a game-changer for the members who attend.

We also have a fresh approach to Premium education at the show this year. We have focused on the four main areas business owners need to focus on: technology, marketing, talent management and business strategy. And, we have worked with the Automotive Oil Change Association (AOCA) to create a special path for fast lube professionals.

Each Premium program path takes a deep dive into these areas, starting with an Impact Session featuring a world-class speaker. Attendees can mix and match the breakout sessions for the specific education they need, and a Wrap-Up Workshop on the last day brings it all together to give them steps they can take home and apply to better their businesses right away. The Premium content is really special this year, and I hope a lot of people will check it out.

PC&D | What new technology solutions or opportunities can attendees expect at the event this year?

KV | The carwash industry is growing so quickly, and so much is changing from day to day that the show floor is not to be missed this year. All the innovation in the industry is a major reason that this is our biggest show floor ever — the exhibitors have a lot of tricks up their sleeves to show attendees.

On the education side, Partner Solution Sessions are now open to every attendee. These are a great way to get a sense of what the leaders in the manufacturer and supplier space are working on for the future of your wash. And, if you need a quick refresh, check out the Quick Hits topics — suppliers and innovators will be sharing 20-minute ideas in these sessions that will really help you make the most of the show experience.