Q&A with ICA's Kim Vinciguerra

The Car Wash Show™ 2021, which is hosted by International Carwash Association (ICA), is scheduled to take place this year in Las Vegas, Nevada, at the Las Vegas Convention Center from Nov. 15-17. Click Here to Read More Advertisement The stated goal of the event is to bring together carwash vendors, distributors, owners and operators from the carwash, quick lube and detailing segments of our industry to learn about the latest best practices, trends and innovations in these markets. Due to COVID-19 restrictions and concerns, the 2020 show was ultimately canceled. However, at the last The Car Wash Show in 2019, more than 9,500 attendees and 400 exhibiting companies gathered to make it the ICA’s largest show ever. This industry-exclusive interview with Kim Vinciguerra, ICA’s chief experience officer and a key event organizer, goes behind the scenes to look at preparations for The Car Wash Show™ 2021.

Advertisement

PC&D | What changes or precautions due to the pandemic, if any, can attendees and exhibitors expect when attending The Car Wash Show™ 2021? KV | We are so excited to welcome everyone back to the show this year, but we obviously want to do so safely. Health and safety are top priorities for us, so every decision we make in planning is backed by science. We are widening our aisles to allow for social distancing, closely following all Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommendations, and holding our event at a GBAC-accredited facility — the gold standard for safe facilities. As the situation continues to evolve, we are encouraging participants to visit the website (www.thecarwashshow.com) for updates regarding specific precautions and protocols.

Advertisement

PC&D | What can attendees expect for this year’s educational program? What is the value of upgrading to a Premium Pass? KV | This year, we are continuing our commitment to delivering timely, relevant information for car care professionals that want to take their businesses to the next level. Beyond our pre-show educational opportunities — Management Fundamentals and Meet the Market — professionals may also access expert-led show floor education, partner programming, PITCH Theater, Partner Solution, Car Wash Magazine Live panels and more. We are excited for this year’s Premium Pass program lineup, designed to take attendees on a deep dive of topics that will help them increase operational efficiency and drive profits for the year ahead. The Premium Pass is designed for those who want to go even more in depth and really accelerate their learning on such topics as technology, talent management, business strategy, marketing and fast lube.

Advertisement

PC&D | Are there any new technology updates, such as in the app or online, that will help attendees and exhibitors plan and participate at this year’s event? KV | Yes, we have a mobile app that makes the experience easier to navigate and plan than ever before. It is available to download from the App Store and Google Play, and attendees can just log in with their badge numbers. You can use it to view the floor plan, exhibitors and sessions; create an itinerary; take notes; and even receive notifications, so you don’t miss anything happening on-site.

Advertisement

PC&D | Are there any significant changes, such as regarding registration, of which attendees should be mindful prior to attending this year? If so, can you please share more details? KV | Yes. We are going to have touchless registration — we will be mailing badges directly before the show for all attendees who register before Oct. 25th and will have mobile check-in at arrival. On-site registration and badge printing will also be done on a mobile device or at self-serve kiosks, which is both safe and convenient. Registering early is also encouraged to get accommodations close to the venue. PC&D | This year, the association will partner again with the Automotive Oil Change Association (AOCA), Midwest Carwash Association (MCA) and Western Carwash Association (WCA). How do these partnerships elevate the show experience and value for attendees? KV | Partnering with the Automotive Oil Change Association, the Midwest Carwash Association and the Western Carwash Association allows us to be inclusive of a full spectrum of car care professionals and draw a larger and more vibrant community to the event. We’re proud to collaborate with them on The Car Wash Show.

Advertisement

PC&D | Do you have anything else to add about the show and its planning? KV | I have said it before, but I think we are all just so excited to be together in person and in Las Vegas. We have worked so hard with all our partners and the proper authorities to bring the show to life and ensure a safe environment to do business. There is so much to look forward to. I cannot wait to see it all come to fruition. Remember, for all the latest updates on The Car Wash Show 2021, please visit thecarwashshow.com.