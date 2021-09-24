Q&A with NRCC’s Suzanne Stansbury

As the industry prepares to gather once more at this year’s Northeast Regional Carwash Convention (NRCC), Professional Carwashing & Detailing (PC&D) caught up with NRCC board member Suzanne Stansbury. The 2021 NRCC is scheduled to take place Oct. 4-6 at the Atlantic City Convention Center. NRCC board members are committed to offering an enhanced and revitalized educational program, and — looking at the planned Schedule of Events and speakers — attendees will not be disappointed.

The following interview with Stansbury was conducted over the summer as COVID remained a threat and on the heels of the Southwest Car Wash Association’s (SCWA) 2021 Convention & EXPO. Stansbury mentions both of these topics in this interview as well as more information exhibitors and attendees need to know while in Atlantic City, New Jersey, for the 2021 NRCC. PC&D | Due to the pandemic, what changes or precautions, if any, can attendees and exhibitors expect when attending the 2021 NRCC? SS | Currently, the only COVID requirements at the Atlantic City Convention Center are masks, which we will provide at registration thanks to our sponsor Kleen-Rite Corp. We will continue to monitor the situation closely, but at this time we’re full steam ahead.

PC&D | What early projections do you have on this year’s exhibitor and attendee numbers? Do you expect domestic and international attendance to be impacted at all by the lingering effects of the pandemic? SS | The 2019 NRCC was record-breaking, with more than 350 vendors and 1,847 attendees. We hope to echo the success of the recent Southwest Car Wash Association’s (SCWA) 2021 Convention & EXPO and break some more records. As you know, the carwashing industry has had a strong COVID rebound. Attendees and vendors are back to business and eager to reconnect in Atlantic City. All indications are that our exhibitor and attendee numbers will be significantly up.

PC&D | In a previous interview with Carwash.com, you mentioned that enhancing the event’s educational sessions is going to be a top priority moving forward. Why are these sessions so important for operators today? SS | Everyone’s time is at a premium. The NRCC board strives to put together a comprehensive and professional educational lineup every year. We have pushed that envelope this year by adding a high-profile keynote speaker in Governor Chris Christie (thanks to the generous sponsorship of Micrologic and InnovateIt), a program from Big Ass Fans founder Carey Smith and numerous other seminars to stimulate thoughts and ideas our attendees can take home and implement at their sites. You can see the entire updated lineup at www.nrccshow.com.

PC&D | What are the unique opportunities and benefits of attending a regional show, such as NRCC, compared to a national show in this industry? SS | A regional event is intimate, welcoming and not overwhelming. The NRCC’s setting gives attendees the opportunity to really sit down with their suppliers and fellow operators and accomplish a lot without taking more than a few days away from their businesses. And, attending the NRCC doesn’t break the bank. Our full registration package is incredibly affordable, and our overnight accommodations at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino are $89/night and right on the iconic Atlantic City Boardwalk. Our show is drivable and economical. You can’t beat it.

PC&D | Do you have anything to add about the 2021 NRCC and its planning? SS | This is the 31st NRCC, and it’s going to be our best one yet. Our Welcome Reception is now open to all attendees and vendors as part of any level of registration. It will begin at the show’s close on Tuesday in the lobby of the Atlantic City Convention Center. There will be “Atlantic City” snacks and beverages, thanks to our generous, long-time sponsor Innovative Control Systems (ICS). It will be a great way to reconnect and reenergize.

