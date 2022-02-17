Quick Quack acquires 7th location in Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Marcus & Millichap recently announced the sale of Mr. Fancy Pants Express Car Wash to Quick Quack Express Car Wash, according to a press release.

Mr. Fancy Pants is a 4,024-square-foot property located at 5329 S. Staples St. in Corpus Christi, Texas, and has been in operation since 2009.

Benjamin Etskovitz, Justin Miller and Samuel Etskovitz, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap’s Houston office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a private investor.

“We had the privilege to represent carwash veterans who have been in the business for 15-plus years. Our team is eager to continue the momentum into the end of the first quarter,” said Benjamin Etskovitz.

“As owners of Mr. Fancy Pants’ Express wash, we have been extremely pleased with the professional services of Ben Etskovitz, Justin Miller, Sam Etskovitz and Marcus & Millichap, but especially their drive in seeing the sale through. We wish Quick Quack the best,” said Dan Davis, the owner of Mr. Fancy Pants Express Wash.