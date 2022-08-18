Quick Quack Car Wash announces acquisition of Gorilla Car Wash

HERRIMAN, Utah — Quick Quack Car Wash announced in a press release the acquisition of all four Gorilla Car Wash locations.

After a brief closure to rebrand and remodel, each location will reopen with a community fundraiser and grand opening celebration, which will include giving away its top carwash package to every guest for 12 days.

The acquisition brings the total number of operating locations in Utah to 47 and extends Quick Quack’s service area into the cities of Herriman (two locations) and Lehi, Utah, for the first time. The fourth acquired location will complement an existing Quick Quack location in South Jordan. Quick Quack has two additional Lehi locations scheduled to open this year.

The first location located on 13400 S in Herriman will reopen in September and celebrate its grand re-opening in October with a special fundraiser, ribbon-cutting ceremony and 12 days of free carwashes.