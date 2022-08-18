 Quick Quack Car Wash announces acquisition of Gorilla Car Wash
Carwash News

Quick Quack Car Wash announces acquisition of Gorilla Car Wash

 

HERRIMAN, Utah — Quick Quack Car Wash announced in a press release the acquisition of all four Gorilla Car Wash locations.

After a brief closure to rebrand and remodel, each location will reopen with a community fundraiser and grand opening celebration, which will include giving away its top carwash package to every guest for 12 days.

The acquisition brings the total number of operating locations in Utah to 47 and extends Quick Quack’s service area into the cities of Herriman (two locations) and Lehi, Utah, for the first time. The fourth acquired location will complement an existing Quick Quack location in South Jordan. Quick Quack has two additional Lehi locations scheduled to open this year.

The first location located on 13400 S in Herriman will reopen in September and celebrate its grand re-opening in October with a special fundraiser, ribbon-cutting ceremony and 12 days of free carwashes.

Subsequent locations in Lehi, South Jordan and the Main St. Herriman facility will have similar events as they reopen in the following weeks.

During the fundraisers, customers will be able to preview the carwash prior to the official grand opening and receive the best (Lucky Duck) wash for free.

Quick Quack will match donations from customers.

“We have a lot of respect and admiration for what Gorilla Car Wash has done in Utah and we hope to continue to delight their customers and continue to build on that tradition of service and quality,” said Jason Johnson, CEO of Quick Quack Car Wash. “In addition to providing a fast, clean and entertaining carwash experience, we look forward to fulfilling our mission to make a real difference in the lives of our team members, customers and communities.”

Quick Quack Car Wash frequently sponsors local events and athletic programs, including facilitating and contributing to community groups’ fundraising efforts.

Quick Quack is repeatedly named the favorite or best carwash in the areas where it operates and has been recognized for sustainable business practices and water conservation, according to the press release.

In addition to a big yellow duck named Quackals, Quick Quack Car Wash is best known for its free vacuums and “wash-all-you-want” unlimited carwash memberships that start at $21.99 per month.

Quick Quack Car Wash locations are open daily from 7 a.m. through 9 p.m.

