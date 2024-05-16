 Quick Quack Car Wash honored as a best led company in 2024

ROCKLIN, Calif. — Quick Quack Car Wash received a Glassdoor award honoring exceptional senior leadership at the company.

By Kyle Alexander
Kyle Alexander is the Multimedia Journalist of Professional Carwashing & Detailing magazine.
Published:

ROCKLIN, Calif. — Quick Quack Car Wash has been named a winner of Glassdoor’s inaugural award for Best-Led Companies 2024 in the United States, stated a press release.

This award honors companies with exceptional senior leadership teams that go above and beyond to redefine the employee experience.

Unlike other workplace awards, Glassdoor’s awards rely on input over the past year from employees who anonymously submit a company review on Glassdoor.

Quick Quack Car Wash has been intentional and deliberate in creating a culture of smart, kind and driven team members for almost twenty years,” said Quick Quack Car Wash Co-Founder and CEO, Jason Johnson. “We are honored and, at the same time, committed to continue striving each day to more completely fulfill our mission to change the lives of our team members for the better.”

“We’re continuing to see employees face challenges as they navigate the rapidly evolving nature of work life,” said Christian Sutherland-Wong, Glassdoor CEO. “But regardless of changes, one thing is certain. The people within an organization remain its greatest asset, and I truly believe employee wellbeing trickles down from the very top. That’s why we’re excited to reveal Glassdoor’s inaugural list of the Best-Led Companies, showcasing those shining examples of companies where senior leadership is putting work life and people first according to the millions of ratings and insights provided by those who really know a company – employees.”

When providing a company review, employees are asked to rate several factors tied to their employment experience.

These include rating sentiment around their CEO’s job performance as well as around senior management, among other factors.

Specifically, when rating their CEO on Glassdoor, employees can choose from one of three options: approve, disapprove or no opinion of the CEO.

Employees are also asked to share some of the best reasons to work for the company (pros), any downsides (cons) and are encouraged to provide advice to management.

Additionally, the Best-Led Companies algorithm leveraged Review Intelligence™, a Glassdoor sentiment analysis tool that reads, analyzes and categorizes reviews to surface topics, insights and trends to score company reviews that mention “senior leadership” topics.

Glassdoor award winners for the Best-Led Companies 2024 are determined using Glassdoor’s proprietary awards algorithm, and each leadership approval rating was determined based on the quantity, quality and consistency of Glassdoor-approved company reviews submitted by U.S.-based employees between March 1, 2023 and February 29, 2024.

During the year-long eligibility period, companies considered for the list must have more than 1,000 employees and receive at least 100 ratings across the two leadership attributes (CEO job performance and senior management).

Complete awards methodology can be found and downloaded here.

