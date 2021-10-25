Quick Quack Car Wash hosting unique haunted wash

AMARILLO, Texas — Quick Quack Car Wash is turning its carwash into an Augmented Reality (AR) haunted wash for the remainder of October, according to myhighplains.com .

The Halloween themed wash, called the Count Quackulas Mobile Haunt, is free for members and an additional $5 for non-members.

At any of the locations, patrons just scan the QR code at the point of sale and then they will be able to blast AR ghosts and spiders right from their devices.

The event will continue throughout the rest of October and locations can be found here.

