Quick Quack Car Wash opens new Phoenix location

PHOENIX — Quick Quack Car Wash is giving away its best “Lucky Duck” carwash to every customer for 12 days to celebrate the opening of a new location serving Phoenix communities near Grand Canyon University and surrounding areas, according to a press release.

The free carwash days run from Jan. 13-24 and are only available at the new location, the release continued.

Quick Quack will also be awarding prizes of “free carwashes for a year” to five lucky customers during the first hour of the grand opening on Jan. 13th, the release added.

Quick Quack Car Wash is open daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The new carwash is located at 3450 W. Bethany Home Rd. and is the 12th Quick Quack Car Wash to serve the greater Phoenix area, the release noted.

Additional Quick Quack Car Wash locations are currently under construction in Phoenix on Greenway Rd. (at 35th Ave.) in Gilbert and Queen Creek, the release stated.

In conjunction with the grand opening, Quick Quack will also hold a special fundraiser on Jan. 11th from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. to benefit Tobias and Theresa Menjivar and their daughter Denise, the release continued.

The Menjivar family lost everything in a house fire on Dec. 24th; in addition, Denise has Down’s Syndrome and requires extra medical care, the release added.

Quick Quack will be matching donations made by customers during that time, the release noted.

“2020 was very challenging for everyone,” said Jason Johnson, CEO of Quick Quack Car Wash. “While we are thrilled to start the new year with some fun energy around this grand opening to continue to share our unique brand with the greater Phoenix area, what excites us most are the opportunities to really make a difference in the lives of a family, a community and our own team members.”