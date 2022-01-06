Quick Quack celebrates grand opening of Rocklin location

ROCKLIN, Calif. — Quick Quack Car Wash is giving away its best “Lucky Duck” carwash to every customer for 12 days to celebrate the opening of a new location serving the city of Rocklin, California, and the surrounding communities, according to a company press release.

The new carwash is located at 4830 Sierra College Blvd. and is the second Quick Quack Car Wash location in Rocklin.

It will be the 30th Quick Quack location in the greater Sacramento area.

The free carwash days begin on Jan. 12 and run through Jan. 23 and the free washes are only available at the new location.

Quick Quack will also be awarding prizes of “Free Car Washes for a Year” to five lucky customers during the first hour of the grand opening on Jan. 12th.

Quick Quack Car Wash is open daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

In conjunction with the grand opening, Quick Quack has partnered with Keaton’s Child Cancer Alliance to hold a special fundraiser on Monday, Jan. 10th from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. to benefit a local family with twin toddlers, both suffering with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia.