Quick Quack celebrates grand opening of Rocklin location

ROCKLIN, Calif. — Quick Quack Car Wash is giving away its best “Lucky Duck” carwash to every customer for 12 days to celebrate the opening of a new location serving the city of Rocklin, California, and the surrounding communities, according to a company press release.
The new carwash is located at 4830 Sierra College Blvd. and is the second Quick Quack Car Wash location in Rocklin.
It will be the 30th Quick Quack location in the greater Sacramento area.
The free carwash days begin on Jan. 12 and run through Jan. 23 and the free washes are only available at the new location.
Quick Quack will also be awarding prizes of “Free Car Washes for a Year” to five lucky customers during the first hour of the grand opening on Jan. 12th.
Quick Quack Car Wash is open daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
In conjunction with the grand opening, Quick Quack has partnered with Keaton’s Child Cancer Alliance to hold a special fundraiser on Monday, Jan. 10th from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. to benefit a local family with twin toddlers, both suffering with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia.
During the fundraiser, customers will be able to preview the carwash prior to the grand opening and receive the best, or “Lucky Duck,” wash, for free.
Quick Quack will be matching donations made by customers during that time.
“Rocklin is my hometown and will continue to be a special place for me and for Quick Quack,” said Jason Johnson, CEO of Quick Quack Car Wash. “We are excited to expand our presence in this community and we are humbled and grateful to be able to continue to grow during these challenging times as well as being able to change lives for the better.”
Quick Quack Car Wash frequently sponsors local events and athletic programs, including facilitating and contributing to community groups’ fundraising efforts.