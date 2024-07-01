Quick Quack Car Wash celebrates opening in Brownsville, Texas

BROWNSVILLE, Texas — Quick Quack Car Wash is giving away the top carwash package on every vehicle for 12 days to celebrate opening the doors on a new carwash in Brownsville, Texas, the company announced in a press release.

The new location is the first of many planned for the Brownsville area and brings the total number of Quick Quack locations in Texas to 50 including several in the Rio Grande Valley from Brownsville to Mission, Texas.

The new carwash is located at 1707 Central Blvd. in Brownsville, Texas.

In conjunction with the grand opening, Quick Quack held a special fundraiser on Monday, July 1, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. to benefit the Matamoros and Armendariz families who have family members suffering from severe medical issues.

During the fundraiser, customers were able to preview the carwash prior to the official grand opening and receive the top “Ceramic Duck” wash package for free while collecting donations.

Quick Quack matched donations from customers.

“We have a long history and tradition delighting our customers in many communities all over Texas, and now we are excited to bring Quick Quack service and convenience to Brownsville,” said Jason Johnson, CEO of Quick Quack Car Wash. “In addition to providing a fast, clean and entertaining carwash experience, our mission is to make a real difference in the lives of our Team Members, customers and communities.”

Quick Quack Car Wash frequently sponsors local events and athletic programs, including facilitating and contributing to community groups’ fundraising efforts.

Quick Quack is regularly named the favorite or best carwash in the areas where it operates and has been recognized for sustainable business practices and water conservation.

In addition to a big yellow duck named Quackals, Quick Quack Car Wash is best known for its free vacuums and “wash-all-you-want” unlimited carwash memberships starting at only $21.99 per month.