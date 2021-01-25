Quick Quack opens new locations in Texas and Utah

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Quick Quack Car Wash is giving away its best “Lucky Duck” carwash to every customer for 12 days to celebrate the opening of a new location serving the Bay Area of Corpus Christi, Texas, and surrounding areas, according to a press release.
The free carwash days run from Jan. 20-31 and are only available at the new location.
Quick Quack also awarded prizes of “free carwashes for a year” to five lucky customers during the first hour of the grand opening on Jan. 20th.
The new carwash is located at 542 Airline Rd. and is the third Quick Quack Car Wash to serve Corpus Christi.
An additional Quick Quack Car Wash location is currently under construction at 7406 South Staples St.
In conjunction with the grand opening, Quick Quack also held a special fundraiser on Jan. 18th from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. to benefit the Anderson family, who recently lost their father in a tragic accident.
During the fundraiser, customers were able to preview the carwash prior to the grand opening and receive the best, or “Lucky Duck” wash, for free.
Quick Quack matched donations made by customers during that time.
“This past year has been challenging,” said Jason Johnson, CEO of Quick Quack Car Wash. “One of the bright spots for us has been being able to focus on opening carwashes, adding team members and continuing to establish our unique brand in Corpus Christi. We love opportunities to really make a difference in the lives of a family, a community and our own people.”
According to a separate press release, Quick Quack Car Wash is giving away its best “Lucky Duck” carwash to every customer for 12 days to celebrate the opening of a new location serving Logan, Utah, and surrounding areas.
The free carwash days run from Jan. 27th to Feb. 7th and are only available at the new location.
Quick Quack will also be awarding prizes of “free carwashes for a year” to five lucky customers during the first hour of the grand opening on Jan. 27th.
The new carwash is located at 1224 Main St. and is the second Quick Quack carwash location in Cache County.
The other location at 8 South Hwy 165 in Providence opened in 2018.
In conjunction with the grand opening, Quick Quack will also hold a special fundraiser on Jan. 25th from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. to benefit Cody Britton and his family.
Britton is a combat veteran who served seven tours overseas and suffers from PTSD.
During the fundraiser, customers will be able to preview the carwash prior to the grand opening and receive the “Lucky Duck” wash for free.
Quick Quack will be matching donations made by customers during that time.
“We are honored to be able to help a veteran and his family during these challenging times,” said Johnson. “While we love growing our brand of carwashes in Utah and adding Logan to the list of communities we can serve, our favorite part of what we do, by far, is helping to change lives for the better.”