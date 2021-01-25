Quick Quack opens new locations in Texas and Utah

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Quick Quack Car Wash is giving away its best “Lucky Duck” carwash to every customer for 12 days to celebrate the opening of a new location serving the Bay Area of Corpus Christi, Texas, and surrounding areas, according to a press release.

The free carwash days run from Jan. 20-31 and are only available at the new location.

Quick Quack also awarded prizes of “free carwashes for a year” to five lucky customers during the first hour of the grand opening on Jan. 20th.

The new carwash is located at 542 Airline Rd. and is the third Quick Quack Car Wash to serve Corpus Christi.

An additional Quick Quack Car Wash location is currently under construction at 7406 South Staples St.

In conjunction with the grand opening, Quick Quack also held a special fundraiser on Jan. 18th from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. to benefit the Anderson family, who recently lost their father in a tragic accident.

During the fundraiser, customers were able to preview the carwash prior to the grand opening and receive the best, or “Lucky Duck” wash, for free.

Quick Quack matched donations made by customers during that time.

“This past year has been challenging,” said Jason Johnson, CEO of Quick Quack Car Wash. “One of the bright spots for us has been being able to focus on opening carwashes, adding team members and continuing to establish our unique brand in Corpus Christi. We love opportunities to really make a difference in the lives of a family, a community and our own people.”