 Quick Quack rebrands 5 Kelly’s Car Wash locations

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Professional Carwashing & Detailing
Carwash News

Quick Quack rebrands 5 Kelly’s Car Wash locations

STOCKTON, Calif. — The carwash chain is holding special fundraisers and free washes to celebrate the grand reopenings.

Avatar
By PCD Staff

STOCKTON, Calif. — Quick Quack Car Wash has announced in a press release the rebranding of five Kelly’s Car Wash locations in Sacramento, Stockton and Lodi.

Related Articles

After a brief closure to rebrand and remodel, both Stockton locations will reopen with a community fundraiser and grand opening celebration including giving away the top “Ceramic Duck” carwash package on every vehicle for 12 days. 

The rebranding projects bring the total number of Quick Quack Car Wash locations in California to 80 and extend Quick Quack’s service area into the cities of Stockton (two) and Lodi for the first time, according to the release.

Two locations in the Sacramento area recently completed the rebrand and are currently open as Quick Quack. 

The first Stockton location, located at 5112 Scott Creek Dr., will celebrate its grand reopening with a special fundraiser for Haven of Peace and 12 days of free carwashes May 17-28. 

The second Stockton location, located at 1018 E. March Lane, will celebrate its grand reopening with a special fundraiser on Monday, June 5 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and 12 days of free carwashes June 7-18.

The fifth and final location to rebrand in Lodi will have similar events as it reopens later this summer.

During the fundraisers, customers will be able to preview the carwash prior to the official grand opening and receive the top wash package for free.

Quick Quack will match fundraiser donations from customers. 

“We have a lot of respect and admiration for the Kelly’s Car Wash brand and we hope to continue to delight their customers and to build on that tradition of service and quality,” said Jason Johnson, CEO of Quick Quack Car Wash. “In addition to providing a fast, clean and entertaining carwash experience, we look forward to fulfilling our mission to make a real difference in the lives of our team members, customers and communities.”

You May Also Like

Whistle Express car wash - magnolia holdings
Carwash News

Tommy’s Express Car Wash launches referral program

HOLLAND, Mich. — With each sign-up, app users will receive $5 worth of credits and those that sign-up will receive their first month free of unlimited carwashing.

Avatar
By PCD Staff

HOLLAND, Mich. — Tommy’s Express Car Wash announced in a press release the launch of a referral program.

The program allows members to earn credits by generating a referral link and sharing it with friends, family and contacts to receive credits toward in-app purchases.

The TommyClub app now features a new ‘Refer a Friend’ button where users can access their unique referral link.

Read Full Article

More Carwash News Posts
Soapy Joe’s honored in 2023 American Business Awards

SAN DIEGO — Carwash wins seven Stevie Awards in marketing, business development and training categories.

By PCD Staff
ZIPS unveils latest Car Wash Convos

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — This 11th episode highlights the career of two-time All-American Austin Greaser of the UNC golf team.

By PCD Staff
Leadership expert Mark Denton to keynote 33rd NRCC

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — His keynote will draw on his 20+ years of consulting while helping some of the world’s greatest organizations reshape their cultures and improve their resilience.

By PCD Staff
OPW Vehicle Wash Solutions exhibits new wash technologies at The Car Wash Show™

Northville, Mich. — The company will also sponsor “The Big Bash” networking event on May 8.

By PCD Staff

Other Posts

303 Appearance Products expands automotive detailing line

CHICAGO — The company has rolled out two new ceramic and two new graphene-based products for easy automotive detailing, long-term protection and show car quality glossy finish.

By PCD Staff
Woodie’s Wash Shack opens 12th location

NOKOMIS, Fla. — A grand opening celebration will be held in June and will give area residents additional opportunities to learn about Woodie’s customer service with free prizes and giveaways.

By PCD Staff
ISTOBAL increases sales by 12% in 2022 to nearly 164 million euro

VALENCIA, Spain — The Spanish multinational internationalizes 72% of its production and is growing, driven by the U.S. and Denmark, among other strategic markets.

By PCD Staff
Tommy’s Express and Tommy Car Wash Systems awarded ‘Best and Brightest’

HOLLAND, Mich. — Award winners are selected based on employee engagement, workplace culture, employee benefits and more.

By PCD Staff