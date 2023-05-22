Quick Quack rebrands 5 Kelly’s Car Wash locations

STOCKTON, Calif. — Quick Quack Car Wash has announced in a press release the rebranding of five Kelly’s Car Wash locations in Sacramento, Stockton and Lodi.

After a brief closure to rebrand and remodel, both Stockton locations will reopen with a community fundraiser and grand opening celebration including giving away the top “Ceramic Duck” carwash package on every vehicle for 12 days.

The rebranding projects bring the total number of Quick Quack Car Wash locations in California to 80 and extend Quick Quack’s service area into the cities of Stockton (two) and Lodi for the first time, according to the release.

Two locations in the Sacramento area recently completed the rebrand and are currently open as Quick Quack.

The first Stockton location, located at 5112 Scott Creek Dr., will celebrate its grand reopening with a special fundraiser for Haven of Peace and 12 days of free carwashes May 17-28.

The second Stockton location, located at 1018 E. March Lane, will celebrate its grand reopening with a special fundraiser on Monday, June 5 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and 12 days of free carwashes June 7-18.

The fifth and final location to rebrand in Lodi will have similar events as it reopens later this summer.

During the fundraisers, customers will be able to preview the carwash prior to the official grand opening and receive the top wash package for free.

Quick Quack will match fundraiser donations from customers.

“We have a lot of respect and admiration for the Kelly’s Car Wash brand and we hope to continue to delight their customers and to build on that tradition of service and quality,” said Jason Johnson, CEO of Quick Quack Car Wash. “In addition to providing a fast, clean and entertaining carwash experience, we look forward to fulfilling our mission to make a real difference in the lives of our team members, customers and communities.”