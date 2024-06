In this week’s WeekEND Review, host Kyle Alexander talks about KKR’s minority investment in Quick Quack Car Wash and a new Soapy Joe’s Car Wash in Vista, California.

Also discussed in this video, a new Coastal Carwash opens in Punta Gorda, Florida, Mark VII Equipment’s new vice president of key accounts and a highlight of PC&D’s new Wash Talk episode with Rich DiPaolo and Justin Alford.

Be sure to watch the entire video above for more details.