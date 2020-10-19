Connect with us
Raceway Car Wash acquires two Metro Car Wash locations in Reno

 

RENO, Nev. —Raceway Car Wash (RWCW) and Clear Sky Capital announced the acquisition of two Metro Car Wash locations in the Reno, Nevada, area, according to a press release.

With this acquisition, RWCW expands its Sierra Car Wash brand to nine locations: eight in the Reno area and one in South Lake Tahoe, California, the release continued.

“We’re thrilled to enhance our presence in the Reno and Tahoe area. Guest experience is at the core of everything we do, and adding these new locations will enable us to better serve our existing guests, in addition to adding new guests to the Sierra Car Wash family,” said Chris Book, president of Raceway Car Wash.

Raceway Car Wash first entered the Reno market in February 2016 with the acquisition of six locations purchased from Richard Miller, the release noted; it added an express location in South Lake Tahoe, which opened in March 2017.

“We are very excited to continue our growth in the Reno market with the acquisition of two high-producing Metro Car Wash locations,” said Raceway’s Director of Acquisitions Andrew Schell. “As we look to expand our current markets and open up new markets through both acquisition and new development, we believe these locations fit perfectly into our growth model. We look forward to bringing these Metro locations into our Raceway Car Wash Family of brands,” Schell said.

This acquisition brings RWCW locations to 36 throughout Arizona, Nevada, California and Texas, the release concluded.

For inquiries regarding acquisitions, contact Andrew Schell at [email protected]

