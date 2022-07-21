Raceway Car Wash portfolio grows to 38 locations across 4 states

CARSON CITY, Nev. — Raceway Car Wash announced in a press release that it has successfully completed the acquisition of two new development locations in the greater Reno, Nevada, market.

With this acquisition, Raceway expands its Sierra Car Wash brand to 11 locations — 10 in the Reno/Carson City markets and one in South Lake Tahoe, California.

Raceway Car Wash first entered the Reno market in February of 2016 with the acquisition of six original Sierra Car Wash locations.

The company then developed an express location in South Lake Tahoe, California, in March of 2017 and then completed the acquisition of two Metro Car Wash locations in Spring of 2020.

“We are thrilled to continue our growth in the Reno/Carson City market with the acquisition of two new Splash Car Wash locations,” said Raceway’s COO and Director of Acquisitions, Andrew Schell. “We are always looking to enhance the value and experience our guests receive at our carwashes. Providing two additional convenient locations to better serve this market will do just that. A big thanks to the wonderful team at Splash for working with us on this acquisition.”