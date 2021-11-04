 Rain-X releases tips to help prepare for winter driving
Video
Search
Podcasts
Digital Edition
Industry Report
Buyer's Guide
Subscribe
Top 50
Connect with us
Professional Carwashing & Detailing

on

Rain-X releases tips to prepare for winter driving

on

Grace For Vets: These carwash professionals honor veterans with free washes

on

Start lifting clean with a fresh hydraulic system

on

How to get your carwash LEED certified
Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard
play

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard

Clayton Clark, Miron Briley and Richard Terry from WhiteWater Express Car Wash discuss leadership, respect and communication's impact on employee productivity and morale.

PC&D Unscripted 53: The Car Wash Show™ 2021 updates Video
play

PC&D Unscripted 53: The Car Wash Show™ 2021 updates

Carwash Connection: Drying optimization Video
play

Carwash Connection: Drying optimization

Current Digital Issue

November 2021

Digital Edition

Click here to view past issues.

2021 Carwashing Industry Report

Professional Carwashing & Detailing is excited to offer you our research results on the professional carwash industry.

purchase now
Featured Widget Image

Podcasts

Wash Talk, Ep. 93: Previewing the Car Wash Show™ 2021

Senior Editor Meagan Kusek chats with Kim Vinciguerra, CEO of ICA, who gives us a sneak peek of what to expect at the return of the show.

Wash Talk, Ep. 92: Misconceptions about Water Recycling Systems

John Gibney, vice president and general manager of Aqua Bio Technologies, discusses water recycling misconceptions, benefits and updates.

Wash Talk, Ep. 91: Finding Extra Revenue

Mike Chonka, national business development with DCI Solutions, explains how carwash owners can find extra, hidden revenue.

Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel
Wiper Blade

Blogs

Rain-X releases tips to prepare for winter driving

To reduce visual impairments, Rain-X suggests replacing wiper blades.

Advertisement
 

on

Many vehicle owners know the importance of doing preventive maintenance. Keeping up with routine oil and filter changes, maintaining proper fluid levels and checking tires for proper inflation and signs of wear and tear are regular standards that require attention. But one thing often overlooked is a simple fix and can save lives.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Rain-X® officials are reminding drivers to change their wiper blades before the winter weather arrives. Vehicle inspections held across the country by the National Car Care Council/Be Car Care Aware organization indicated 17% of vehicles had blades that needed replacement. Studies also revealed drivers usually wait several years to change blades although most need replacement after 6-12 months of use. Of the 250 million cars and light trucks registered in the U.S., it’s estimated that 43 million are currently driving with impaired vision.

“Most drivers aren’t aware of the dangers of worn or defective blades. Considering temperatures this past summer were the hottest on record in the contiguous U.S., wiper blades likely deteriorated at a faster rate due to the elements,” said Mark Kennedy, group marketing manager for Rain-X.

Advertisement

“A Federal Highway Administration report shows that impaired visibility is a leading factor in 46% of fatal auto accidents. Since 90% of all driving decisions are based solely on vision, having reliable wiper blades to help remove excessive water, snow and ice for the cleanest windshield possible is a critical safety concern,” added Kennedy.

Kennedy said drivers should inspect their blades and follow the simple process car care service technicians perform to determine whether they should be changed.

“They should first examine how the front and back blade squeegees sit on the windshield, then lift it off the glass to see if it remains in the same position. If it lays flat, does not move or moves back and forth easily, it’s time to replace them,” he said. “The same holds true if the blade is cracked or has missing pieces in the rubber edge or has any corrosion such as rust on the metal components. If you are experiencing any skipping, streaking or squeaking, or if the blade is not making proper contact with the windshield, your driving visibility will be reduced in inclement weather.”

Advertisement

Kennedy recommends drivers replace their blades with ones that are engineered to perform during bad weather.

“Ask your car care professional for blades that are designed to handle inclement weather conditions and can withstand the elements, such as UV and ozone exposure. It’s the leading cause for rubber deterioration, so you want a squeegee that is more resistant to cracking compared to natural rubber. You’ll have less streaking, smooth and flexible wiping, and better driving visibility. You wouldn’t wait a year to change your vehicle’s oil, so prepare now before the winter weather arrives,” concluded Kennedy.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

Guest Post: The hidden dangers of the one-stop shop

Sponsored Content: Alignment isn’t just for cars

Sponsored Content: Menus matter

Guest Post: POS differences in North America

Advertisement
Connect
Professional Carwashing & Detailing