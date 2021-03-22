 Rainforest Car Wash to host carwash Easter egg hunt | Professional Carwashing & Detailing
Professional Carwashing & Detailing

Rainforest Car Wash to host carwash Easter egg hunt

Carwasher shot by former employee

Carwash manager helps woman find lost wedding ring

Market Focus: Express Wash Concepts ranks on Inc.’s list of fastest-growing Midwest companies
Carwash News

Rainforest Car Wash to host carwash Easter egg hunt

 

CLEVELAND — Rainforest Car Wash is putting a pandemic-safe spin on Easter this year, hosting Ohio’s first carwash Easter egg hunt, according to a press release.

Each Rainforest Unlimited carwash member or customer who gets a carwash from March 29th to April 3rd has an opportunity to hunt for eggs inside the tunnels.

All Rainforest locations will have tunnels filled with eggs to find; customers can count them up from inside their vehicles and enter their finds to win free washes and more.

There’s even a special golden egg to locate, and those who find it are eligible to win bigger prizes, up to and including a Nintendo Switch.

“We’re thrilled to be hosting Ohio’s first ever carwash Easter egg hunt. Rainforest Car Wash is known to our local communities as an innovator of fun, creative, family-friendly events that add joy and brightness to daily life. This Easter egg hunt event is our latest way of helping keep our community uplifted and inspired as we come into springtime,” said Anthony Bencivenni, Rainforest’s district manager.

