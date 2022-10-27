Rainforest Car Wash opens 5th location

MENTOR, Ohio — Rainforest Car Wash recently announced in a press release the grand opening of its fifth Ohio location, with three more locations coming soon.

The newest Rainforest Car Wash is located at 7350 Palisades Pkwy. in Mentor, Ohio.

“We are thrilled to be able to bring the Rainforest experience to the Mentor community. This is an amazing city, and we are honored to be a part of it,” said Anthony Bencivenni, president.

The brand-new location features a sleek and modern design paired with the classic jungle-inspired Rainforest experience.

In addition, it includes 20 free vacuums, air pistols and an exclusive member only lane.

“With this location, we put a modern twist to our theme. Instead of a rock wall with a waterfall, we have a giant wall with Petey, our mascot, at the very top. The inside of our tunnel is themed with Rainforest designs, animatronics, colorful lights and more,” Bencivenni shared.