 Rainforest Car Wash opens 5th location
Video
Search
Podcasts
Digital Edition
Industry Report
Buyer's Guide
Subscribe
Top 50
Connect with us
Professional Carwashing & Detailing

on

Rainforest Car Wash opens 5th location

on

Tidal Wave Auto Spa expands footprint into Tennessee

on

Driven Brands reports strong Q3 results

on

Woodie's Wash Shack to host 'Tunnel of Terror'
Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard
play

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard

Clayton Clark, Miron Briley and Richard Terry from WhiteWater Express Car Wash discuss leadership, respect and communication's impact on employee productivity and morale.

Road to AAPEX: Episode 5 Video
play

Road to AAPEX: Episode 5

PC&D Unscripted ep. 80: Carwash Building in 2022 Video
play

PC&D Unscripted ep. 80: Carwash Building in 2022

Current Digital Issue

October 2022

Digital Edition

Click here  to view past issues.

Wash Of the Week

Recent

Wash of the Week: Splash N Dash Car Wash

Self service and automatic washes work together at this Oklahoma-based carwash.

Wash of the Week: Gleam Car Wash

Through eco-friendly washes and compassionate hiring practices, this flex-serve stands out.

Wash of the Week: Finish Line Car Wash

Finish Line recently opened its 11th location.

2021 Carwashing Industry Report

Professional Carwashing & Detailing is excited to offer you our research results on the professional carwash industry.

purchase now
Featured Widget Image

Podcasts

Wash Talk ep. 134: Meet Car Wash Advisory

The founder of a growing M&A firm discusses his brand.

Wash Talk ep. 133: Meet Apple Growth Partners

Carwash leads from the CPA firm discuss a unique approach to business advisory.

Wash Talk ep. 132: Exec. Series — GO Car Wash

The COO of one of the nation's largest carwash chains discusses the successful year for GO Car Wash.

Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Carwash News

Rainforest Car Wash opens 5th location

 

on

MENTOR, Ohio — Rainforest Car Wash recently announced in a press release the grand opening of its fifth Ohio location, with three more locations coming soon.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The newest Rainforest Car Wash is located at 7350 Palisades Pkwy. in Mentor, Ohio.

“We are thrilled to be able to bring the Rainforest experience to the Mentor community. This is an amazing city, and we are honored to be a part of it,” said Anthony Bencivenni, president.

The brand-new location features a sleek and modern design paired with the classic jungle-inspired Rainforest experience.

In addition, it includes 20 free vacuums, air pistols and an exclusive member only lane.

“With this location, we put a modern twist to our theme. Instead of a rock wall with a waterfall, we have a giant wall with Petey, our mascot, at the very top. The inside of our tunnel is themed with Rainforest designs, animatronics, colorful lights and more,” Bencivenni shared.

Advertisement

Customers can still join in the grand opening celebrations that started on Oct. 17th.

For a limited time, customers can enjoy unlimited carwash membership discounts.

Rainforest is offering the first month of unlimited washes for $9.99.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

Carwash News: ZIPS Car Wash acquires Jet Brite Car Wash

Carwash News: Amplify Car Wash Advisors facilitates Jet Brite Car Wash acquisition by ZIPS

Carwash News: Magnolia Wash Holdings expands across North Carolina

Carwash News: Vic’s Express washes 2,500 cars for free during grand opening celebration

Advertisement
Connect
Professional Carwashing & Detailing