 Randy Breaux, group president, GPC North America, talks to AMN Drivetime - Professional Carwashing & Detailing

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Carwash.com
Helping carwash owners and operators manage and grow a thriving business
Video

Randy Breaux, group president, GPC North America, talks to AMN Drivetime

At NAPA, “Breaux Knows” business relationships, ABCs to avoid and serving the automotive professional.

Avatar
By PCD Staff
Published:
Randy Breaux, Group President, GPC North America, Talks to AMN Drivetime

Growing up in South Louisiana, Randy Breaux started working young, inspired by his machinist father and grandfather. His formal career began after college, spending 26 years in manufacturing, with 21 of those at Baldor Electric Company. Following its acquisition by a European firm in 2011, he transitioned to the distribution side, joining Motion, a division of Genuine Parts Company.

Related Articles

At Motion, Breaux held various roles, eventually becoming president in 2018. In March 2023, he was appointed group president for GPC North America, overseeing both the industrial and automotive sectors, which included NAPA. 

Breaux’s leadership philosophy emphasizes four key tenets: vision, strategy, structure and culture. He believes a clear vision supported by a robust strategy, executed within an effective structure, and underpinned by a strong culture, is crucial for business success. He also highlights the importance of avoiding the “ABCs” – arrogance, bureaucracy and complacency – while building a high-performing team.

A mentor taught him the importance of transparency and honesty, guiding principles that have shaped his management style. Breaux prioritizes building solid relationships based on trust and transparency, believing that success naturally follows strong relationships. This approach extends to his dealings with employees, customers and shareholders.

In his view, focusing on customer needs is paramount, rather than closely monitoring competitors. He emphasizes the importance of understanding and meeting customer expectations to drive value and build lasting partnerships.

While NAPA serves both DIY and professional customers, Breaux highlights the company’s strong reputation among professionals as the key focus. The complexity of modern vehicles often necessitates professional repair services, which aligns with NAPA’s commitment to supporting professional repair shops and fleet managers.

Episode Overview

  • Randy Breaux discusses his career, starting at NAPA and transitioning into a role with GPC (1:46)
  • Breaux shares his philosophies on an effective work environment, also known as “Breaux Knows” (5:10)
  • Why Breaux lives by the philosophy “relationships first, success follows” when it comes to business (10:30)
  • A focus on customers over competition and why Breaux believes this leads to success (11:22)
  • Coming up on a year in his new role, Breaux shares his impressions of the aftermarket (12:35)
  • B2B or B2C, Breaux explains NAPA’s main focus (14:07)
  • Breaux shares his Charles Barkley story (16:37)
  • Lightning Round (19:37)

You May Also Like

Kelly Maria, vice president of chemical and service operations, and Larry Azevedo, operations manager, of Mark VII Equipment.
Podcasts

Wash Talk Ep. 201: 5 factors of cleaning with Dave Hill

Hill explores the significance of water quality and proper pH. He also provides practical tips for selecting the right products for optimal results.

Avatar
By Rich DiPaolo
Rich DiPaolo is the Associate Publisher – Editorial of Professional Carwashing & Detailing magazine.
Published:
Dave Hill, operations support and development manager for Transchem and Turtle Wax Pro

In this episode of Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast, host Rich DiPaolo is joined by Dave Hill, operations support and development manager for Transchem and Turtle Wax Pro, a part of OPW Vehicle Wash Solutions, to discuss the five factors of cleaning.

In this episode, Hill explores everything from the significance of water quality and proper pH to understanding the different types of soiling. Hill also covers the impact of particle size and surface type on cleaning efficiency, the role of surfactants and chelates, and the importance of temperature and time in the cleaning process. The episode concludes with practical tips for operators to select the right products for optimal results.

Read Full Article

More Video Posts
PC&D WeekEND Review: Amplify advises acquisitions, D&S new CEO

The weekly Professional Carwashing & Detailing video series catching you up on the latest carwash industry news.

By Kyle Alexander
weekend review 5-2-24
Wash Talk Ep. 200: The rise of carwash graphene with Qual Chem

In this episode, we explore the cutting-edge of carwash chemistry with Qual Chem’s pioneers, discussing the revolutionary Nano Hex and the rising influence of nano graphene in the industry.

By Rich DiPaolo
Wash Talk Ep. 200: The rise of carwash graphene with Qual Chem
Wash Talk Ep. 199: Vending tech update with Chip Kent

Kent explores innovative ways carwash operators can enhance sales and customer satisfaction through modern vending options.

By Rich DiPaolo
Vending tech update with Chip Kent
PC&D WeekEND Review Video Series

The weekly Professional Carwashing & Detailing video series catching you up on the headlines in carwash industry news.

By Kyle Alexander

Other Posts

Wash Talk Ep. 198: Defending reclaim systems with Arcadian Services

Mike Gordon and Kipp Kofsky discuss their top innovations for The Car Wash Show™ 2024, including the Reclaim Defender.

By Rich DiPaolo
Wash Talk: Arcadian services
Wash Talk Ep. 197: Marketing best practices with Amy Olson

Rich DiPaolo chats with Amy Olson from WashCard Systems about top marketing strategies for carwash operators. Discover how to leverage mobile apps, enhance on-site signage, and utilize word-of-mouth for increased revenue and customer loyalty in the carwash industry.

By Rich DiPaolo
Amy Olson from WashCard Systems
Wash Talk Ep. 196: Creating a winning culture with John Waters

John delves into the crucial topic of building and sustaining a thriving carwash culture. He explores the significance of cultivating a winning culture in today’s carwash industry.

By Rich DiPaolo
Creating a winning culture with John Waters
Wash Talk Ep. 195: ‘The future is now’ with Tim Hogue

Tim Hogue discusses the essentials of innovative modern carwash design, including trends, sustainability and the role of automation.

By Rich DiPaolo
Tim Hogue, CEO of Modernwash Buildings and Solutions