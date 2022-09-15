RealSource Group arranges $7.9 million carwash sale leaseback

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. — RealSource Group, a national commercial real estate brokerage company focused on retail, healthcare, automotive and education properties, announced the sale of a two-property Mach-1 Express Wash sale-leaseback portfolio.

Click Here to Read More

Advertisement

The sale price was $7.9 million. The RealSource Senior Vice President of Investment Sales Austin Blodgett, in association with Chris Salemi, managing director at Aileron Capital Management of Tampa, Florida, represented the seller, Mach One Holdings based in Centre, Alabama. The buyer was an institutional buyer based in New Jersey and represented themselves. Mach-1 Express Wash is a family-owned and operated business with over 15 years of experience in the express carwash industry. The company has 12 sites open or coming soon in the U.S., in Alabama, Delaware, Georgia, Mississippi, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio and Pennsylvania.

Advertisement

The first property, a new, single-tenant 4,000-square-foot Mach-1 Express Wash, is located at 157 Plaza Dr. on a one-acre pad to a Walmart-anchored shopping center in Forest City, North Carolina. Mach-1 Express Wash opened in March 2020 along the main arterial in the trade area’s major retail corridor. The site has strong vehicular counts, with a combined total of 30,000 cars per day at the intersection and is situated in the Myrtle Beach-Conway, South Carolina-North Carolina Combined Statistical Area with a population of over 550,000. According to Blodgett, there is limited direct competition within a three-mile radius of the property. The second property is located at 1559 Rome Hwy. in Cedartown, Georgia, just 60 miles outside of downtown Atlanta. The single-tenant 4,000-square-foot Mach-1 Express Wash is situated on a one-acre pad in a Walmart anchored-shopping center and across from a Home Depot-anchored shopping center, the two largest shopping centers in the area.

Advertisement

The property, which opened in July 2019, enjoys strong vehicular counts, with a combined total of 32,000 cars per day at the intersection, and zero competition within a three-mile radius, reports Blodgett. “Both carwash locations have a 100-foot tunnel filled with top of the line equipment and a new 20-year absolute triple-net lease,” said Blodgett. “The buyer purchased the two properties as a sale-leaseback from Mach-1 for a long-term hold and is taking advantage of the new, long-term lease, annual increases and 100% bonus depreciation tax benefits that come with carwash properties in 2022. The tenant wanted to do a sale-leaseback to move money quickly out of the real estate to be used to grow the business.”

Advertisement