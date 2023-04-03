 2023 SCWA Convention & EXPO recap

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Professional Carwashing & Detailing
Featured

Record-breaking SCWA experience

The Southwest Car Wash Association’s annual event was record-breaking.

Avatar
By Rich DiPaolo

As David Begin of CarwashOS advised at the event’s closing panel, “It’s not how much money you make, it’s what you don’t spend.” 

Related Articles

This was one of many notable quotes and moments during another impressive and memorable Southwest Car Wash Association (SCWA) Convention & EXPO in Fort Worth, Texas. The three-day experience took place at the Fort Worth Convention Center on Feb. 22-24. The event welcomed guests from across the U.S. and beyond to a record-breaking convention stocked with exciting exhibits and in-depth education, featuring a mix of some of the industry’s most innovative thinkers and well-known personalities, such as ESPN’s Dick Vitale.

In the end, more than 2,500 carwashers convened and a record expo area contained more than 370 booths across 100,000 square feet.

From the CEO Forum — where Magnolia Wash Holdings’ CEO Jose Costa provided leadership skills insights for life and business — to the event’s closing panel discussion, which was focused on ways to grow a carwash business in a changing economy with Begin, Palmer Dean of WashMetrix and Justin Alford of Benny’s Car Wash, attendees were able to absorb knowledge off the show floor as well. 

During the program’s General Session, the association celebrated the life and memory of Ralph Nasca, a longtime SCWA member and advocate, who passed in October. Nasca was remembered by many in the industry as a mentor, educator and friend. 

Following this session, keynote speaker and renowned college basketball analyst and ambassador Vitale discussed his personal experiences battling melanoma and lymphoma and offered motivational stories and insights with some humor injected throughout the presentation. Vitale’s keynote was full of energy and emotions as he shared his love and passion for family, friends and the game of basketball. He also noted meaningful life perspectives and discussed the stories of people who have made an impact on him along his life’s journey.  

You can see a recap of the show, including photos, at www.swcarwash.org. 

If you’re looking to start 2024 off right with excitement and industry awareness, the 2024 SCWA Convention & EXPO is the right place for you. Be sure to plan ahead for Feb. 28 through March 1, 2024, at the Fort Worth Convention Center.

The market assembles once again next month on May 8-10 at the Las Vegas Convention Center for The Car Wash Show™. We look forward to seeing our friends again and meeting more new ones in Las Vegas. For more information on that show, you can visit www.thecarwashshow.com.

You May Also Like

Automotive

6 steps to prevent auto thefts

Protecting your carwash as well as its customers from crimes related to auto theft.

Avatar
By Sam Furno

According to the Insurance Information Institute, there were 721,885 stolen vehicles in the U.S. in 2021. That’s nearly 2,000 auto thefts per day. What’s more, thieves are becoming more innovative. Automobile theft is a crime of opportunity, and a carwash can provide thieves with just the opportunity they are looking for. 

Read Full Article

More Featured Posts
Science of Dwell Time

A breakdown of how this important step impacts overall wash results.

By PCD Staff
Leveling Up Operations

Being a top-notch operator requires an investment in education.

By Rich DiPaolo
How a recession may impact the carwash industry

The mergers and acquisitions playbook is changing in the carwashing industry.

By Lanese Barnett
Transforming carwash technology

SmartOperators are created when “artificial intelligence” and “industrial internet of things” technologies are applied to the carwash world.

By Michael O’Donnell
Smart warehouse management system with innovative internet of things technology to identify package picking and delivery . Future concept of supply chain and logistic network business .

Other Posts

Innovation Alley returns at The Car Wash Show 2023

LAS VEGAS — At The Car Wash Show this year, there will be 32 companies in Innovation Alley.

By PCD Staff
Magnolia Wash Holdings opens new Whistle Express Car Wash

CANTON, Ga. — The express carwash operator adds to its portfolio of washes in Georgia, bringing its total to 12 locations.

By PCD Staff
PayRange launches #IHEARTPAYRANGE contest

PORTLAND, Ore. — One grand-prize winner will receive free purchases for a year; nine additional winners will receive free purchases for a month.

By PCD Staff
SCWA 2023: recording-breaking convention and expo

FORT WORTH, Texas — Southwest Car Wash Association event hosted nationally recognized speakers, EXPO, educational sessions and more.

By PCD Staff