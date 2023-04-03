2023 SCWA Convention & EXPO recap

As David Begin of CarwashOS advised at the event’s closing panel, “It’s not how much money you make, it’s what you don’t spend.”

This was one of many notable quotes and moments during another impressive and memorable Southwest Car Wash Association (SCWA) Convention & EXPO in Fort Worth, Texas. The three-day experience took place at the Fort Worth Convention Center on Feb. 22-24. The event welcomed guests from across the U.S. and beyond to a record-breaking convention stocked with exciting exhibits and in-depth education, featuring a mix of some of the industry’s most innovative thinkers and well-known personalities, such as ESPN’s Dick Vitale.

In the end, more than 2,500 carwashers convened and a record expo area contained more than 370 booths across 100,000 square feet.

From the CEO Forum — where Magnolia Wash Holdings’ CEO Jose Costa provided leadership skills insights for life and business — to the event’s closing panel discussion, which was focused on ways to grow a carwash business in a changing economy with Begin, Palmer Dean of WashMetrix and Justin Alford of Benny’s Car Wash, attendees were able to absorb knowledge off the show floor as well.

During the program’s General Session, the association celebrated the life and memory of Ralph Nasca, a longtime SCWA member and advocate, who passed in October. Nasca was remembered by many in the industry as a mentor, educator and friend.

Following this session, keynote speaker and renowned college basketball analyst and ambassador Vitale discussed his personal experiences battling melanoma and lymphoma and offered motivational stories and insights with some humor injected throughout the presentation. Vitale’s keynote was full of energy and emotions as he shared his love and passion for family, friends and the game of basketball. He also noted meaningful life perspectives and discussed the stories of people who have made an impact on him along his life’s journey.

You can see a recap of the show, including photos, at www.swcarwash.org.

If you’re looking to start 2024 off right with excitement and industry awareness, the 2024 SCWA Convention & EXPO is the right place for you. Be sure to plan ahead for Feb. 28 through March 1, 2024, at the Fort Worth Convention Center.

The market assembles once again next month on May 8-10 at the Las Vegas Convention Center for The Car Wash Show™. We look forward to seeing our friends again and meeting more new ones in Las Vegas. For more information on that show, you can visit www.thecarwashshow.com.