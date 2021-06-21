A record-breaking showing at SCWA 2021

FORT WORTH, Texas — The 2021 edition of the Southwest Car Wash Association (SCWA) Convention & EXPO recently concluded another record-breaking event that hosted more than 2,400 attendees from 45 different states at the Fort Worth Convention Center, according to a press release.
According to SCWA President Jeff Blansit, “The carwash family came back together with unprecedented excitement and enthusiasm to learn and grow their operations. It was truly a joy to experience being able to gather again ‘in person’ after 16 months. However, we do not want to rest at this point, but instead we want to continue to raise the bar and make sure all of our efforts are relevant to our growing attendance.”
The convention was highlighted by two nationally recognized speakers.
Michael Dominguez, CEO of ALHI Group, kicked off the popular CEO Forum on Wednesday.
On Thursday, attendees learned economic and business insights from Steve Forbes, chairman of Forbes Media.
As one attendee said, “Your speakers were fantastic; this was the best lineup of programming I have seen in the industry.”
The late Sonny Fazio received the 2021 SCWA Lifetime Achievement Award; the audience was treated to a moving video presentation highlighting Sonny’s legacy in the carwash industry.
According to Awards Chair Mel Ulrich, “The Lifetime Achievement Award is the highest recognition given by the SCWA, and we are so proud to add Sonny’s name to our honor roll.”
The 2021 SCWA event included an expanding EXPO area with more than 350 booths and over 80,000 square feet of eye-popping installations exhibits plus premier education sessions and the popular Quick Talks Stage.
As SCWA President-Elect Ryan Darby noted, “After 16 months, it was rewarding to hear so many great comments about our event like, ‘Awesome show,’ ‘Great leadership for the industry,’ ‘Again — first class as always,’ ‘Just what my team needed,’ [and] ‘Always the very best.’”
Mark your calendars now for EXPERIENCE SCWA 2022 from Feb. 27th to March 1, 2022 at the Fort Worth Convention Center.