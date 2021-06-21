A record-breaking showing at SCWA 2021

FORT WORTH, Texas — The 2021 edition of the Southwest Car Wash Association (SCWA) Convention & EXPO recently concluded another record-breaking event that hosted more than 2,400 attendees from 45 different states at the Fort Worth Convention Center, according to a press release.

According to SCWA President Jeff Blansit, “The carwash family came back together with unprecedented excitement and enthusiasm to learn and grow their operations. It was truly a joy to experience being able to gather again ‘in person’ after 16 months. However, we do not want to rest at this point, but instead we want to continue to raise the bar and make sure all of our efforts are relevant to our growing attendance.”

The convention was highlighted by two nationally recognized speakers.

Michael Dominguez, CEO of ALHI Group, kicked off the popular CEO Forum on Wednesday.

On Thursday, attendees learned economic and business insights from Steve Forbes, chairman of Forbes Media.

As one attendee said, “Your speakers were fantastic; this was the best lineup of programming I have seen in the industry.”

The late Sonny Fazio received the 2021 SCWA Lifetime Achievement Award; the audience was treated to a moving video presentation highlighting Sonny’s legacy in the carwash industry.