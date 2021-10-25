Register for The Car Wash Show™ 2021

LAS VEGAS — The Car Wash Show™ 2021, taking place at the Las Vegas Convention Center from Nov. 15-17, is less than three weeks away.

Carwash owners and operators have not gathered for a show of this size since its last inception in May 2019, so there’s certainly pent-up demand.

Professional Carwashing & Detailing (PC&D) will have all the coverage you need for the show.

Starting this week, PC&D will send out special newsletters before as well as during the show to keep you up-to-date on all of the latest happenings.

Also, look for PC&D’s Exhibit Product Guide to go online next week.

