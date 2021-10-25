 Register for The Car Wash Show™ 2021
Video
Search
Podcasts
Digital Edition
Industry Report
Buyer's Guide
Subscribe
Top 50
Connect with us
Professional Carwashing & Detailing

on

Register for The Car Wash Show™ 2021

on

Champion Xpress Car Wash expanding to Rio Rancho

on

Quick Quack Car Wash hosting unique haunted wash

on

PC&D hosting webinar on tunnel layout and setup
Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard
play

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard

Clayton Clark, Miron Briley and Richard Terry from WhiteWater Express Car Wash discuss leadership, respect and communication's impact on employee productivity and morale.

Choosing a Tunnel System Video
play

Choosing a Tunnel System

PC&D Unscripted 52: Ultra-Concentrated Chemical Dispensing in Self-Serves and IBAs Video
play

PC&D Unscripted 52: Ultra-Concentrated Chemical Dispensing in Self-Serves and IBAs

Current Digital Issue

October 2021

Digital Edition

Click here to view past issues.

2021 Carwashing Industry Report

Professional Carwashing & Detailing is excited to offer you our research results on the professional carwash industry.

purchase now
Featured Widget Image

Podcasts

Wash Talk, Ep. 91: Finding Extra Revenue

Mike Chonka, national business development with DCI Solutions, explains how carwash owners can find extra, hidden revenue.

Wash Talk Ep. 90: State of the Detailing Industry

This audio reading of “State of the detailing industry” discusses where the detailing industry is a year and a half into the pandemic.

Wash Talk, Ep. 89: The Makeup of Tunnel Equipment

Pierre Leclercq, vice president of business development and tunnel manager for Mark VII Equipment, talks about how the materials in tunnel equipment affect wash quality.

Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Carwash News

Register for The Car Wash Show™ 2021

 

on

LAS VEGAS — The Car Wash Show™ 2021, taking place at the Las Vegas Convention Center from Nov. 15-17, is less than three weeks away.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Carwash owners and operators have not gathered for a show of this size since its last inception in May 2019, so there’s certainly pent-up demand.

Professional Carwashing & Detailing (PC&D) will have all the coverage you need for the show.

Starting this week, PC&D will send out special newsletters before as well as during the show to keep you up-to-date on all of the latest happenings.

Also, look for PC&D’s Exhibit Product Guide to go online next week.

If you haven’t registered yet for the event, be sure to do so here.

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Carwash News: Driven Brands expands with 3 new locations in greater Dallas area

Carwash News: Carson City competitor appeals Metro Carwash water use request

Carwash News: Phoenix carwash hosts haunted wash next week

Carwash News: Driven Brands acquires 2 locations of Hometown Car Wash

Advertisement
Connect
Professional Carwashing & Detailing