Register now for two carwash webinars on June 18th

The Southwest Car Wash Association (SCWA) and Professional Carwashing & Detailing (PC&D) are each hosting a webinar on June 18th. Check out the information for each one below and be sure to register.

Click Here to Read More

SCWA: Opportunities created by the new environment

AUSTIN, Texas — On Thursday, June 18, 2020 at 10 a.m. CT, SCWA will host a webinar about opportunities that have been created for the carwash industry amidst the new environment.

Steve Gaudreau, president of Brink Results LLC, will present on the following:

“Visual Ideas Impactful on Your Customers” is even more so now.

How concerns for reduced contact can help Unlimited Wash Club sales

Redefining employee to customer contact

Promoting positively all that you are doing to make a difference.

Register in advance for this meeting here.

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.

If you have any questions, please call the SCWA headquarters at (800) 440-0644.

PC&D: Attracting and servicing customers 100% digitally (during and after the pandemic)

AKRON, Ohio — Professional Carwashing & Detailing is hosting a webinar on how to attract and service customers digitally on Thursday, June 18th at 2 p.m. ET.

So much has changed in the world during the past few months. Many carwashes have been making the decision whether or not to close their doors temporarily and when to reopen. There’s an increased urgency now to take every opportunity to increase online leads and interact with customers. This webinar will teach you how to manage customer journeys digitally from initial search to final sale. The skills learned in this webinar can help your business’ success both during and after the pandemic.