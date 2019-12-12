­CHICAGO — According to the International Carwash Association (ICA), registration is now open for The Car Wash Show 2020.

From April 6-8, over 8,000 people — including carwashers, quick lube professionals, detailers and more from around the world — will attend the gathering in San Antonio, the article continued.

“The Car Wash Show is the place where the entire industry gathers to grow business strategies, collaborate with peers and share creative tactics to create memorable experiences for customers,” said Kim Vinciguerra, vice president of events at the ICA. “With all-new programming, hundreds of exhibitors showcasing a full-range of car care needs and endless networking, The Car Wash Show 2020 is the best opportunity industry professionals have all year to gain knowledge and discover resources to build the best carwash businesses in the world.”

The 2020 show will have two pass options — Basic and Premium — to allow attendees to fit the experience that meets their needs, the article noted.

The 180,000-square-foot trade show floor will host more than 350 exhibitors showcasing the latest technology and products in the industry, the article added.

According to another article from the ICA, the association is now accepting applications through May 1st for its 2020 Car Wash Executive Management Institute, held at the University of Notre Dame.

The five-day program is taught by Notre Dame’s executive education faculty, is limited to 35 participants and will bestow an official certificate from the university upon completion, the article added.

The program is designed for leaders in carwash retail organizations with at least five years of on-site experience, such as owners, executives and various manager levels, who wish to supplement that experience with a formal curriculum, the article stated.

