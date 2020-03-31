Connect with us
General Pump, regulative valve

Regulating valve

The CWR4525 is specifically designed to handle higher flows of up to 45 gallons per minute and pressures up to 2,500 psi.
on

The CWR4525, a proprietary regulating valve for vehicle wash applications, is specifically designed to handle higher flows of up to 45 gallons per minute and pressures up to 2,500 psi. Completely made in the U.S., this valve also features a grease Zerk to keep the piston and seals lubricated, multiple connections for easy installation, and it is ideal for use in rollover carwashes. This unique regulator protects against pressure spikes and regulates pressure variations.

General Pump

Regulating valve

Move to self-pay transactions with a DRB XPT

KPI software

Chemical measurement system
