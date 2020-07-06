Connect with us
Residents wary of carwash plans

 

INDIANAPOLIS — According to news posted on wishtv.com, while many residents were thrilled about development plans near the State Fairgrounds on 38th St., their excitement dissipated after hearing the planning was for a carwash.

According to the news report, the plans called for the tearing down of a vacant building on the corner or 38th and North Illinois streets and replacing it with a Crew Carwash.

But, residents pushed back and instead called for a grocery store or another convenience store, added the report; other residents cited traffic concerns. 

In addition to the resident’s dismay, the Department of Metropolitan Development already opposed part of Crew Carwash’s plan, stated the report, adding that the proposal doesn’t fall in line with several of Indianapolis’ planning guidelines. 

The sides will continue to meet with a hopeful resolution in the near future, concluded the release.

