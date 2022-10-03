Rich’s Car Wash developing four new washes

SPRING, Texas — Alabama-based Rich’s Car Wash is opening four new locations in the Spring, Texas, area, according to Community Impact .

Rich’s Car Wash offers carwashing services as well as oil changes and windshield repairs.

The brand currently operates 31 locations, with five existing Texas locations in Houston, Alvin, Angleton and Texas City, Texas.

The new Spring, Texas, area washes will be located at the following addresses:

2434 Gosling Rd.

4420 Louetta Rd.

8625 Farm to Market Rd. 2920

4303 Farm to Market Rd. 1960

These locations will join upcoming Rich’s openings in Alabama, Georgia and Florida.

Exact opening dates have not been announced by the company.

