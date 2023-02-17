 University of Tennessee’s Rickea Jackson takes ride through ZIPS Car Wash - Professional Carwashing & Detailing

University of Tennessee’s Rickea Jackson takes ride through ZIPS Car Wash

PLANO, Texas — In the latest Car Wash Convos episode, we meet Tennessee Lady Volunteers Basketball Forward Rickea Jackson.

By PCD Staff

PLANO, Texas — ZIPS Car Wash (zipscarwash.com) has revealed in a press release that its Car Wash Convos™ episode featuring senior Rickea Jackson, Tennessee Lady Volunteers basketball forward, is now on YouTube.

Rickea is interviewed by fellow student-athlete Kenzie Couch who is a senior on the UT Cheer Team pursuing a degree in public relations, as they experience a carwash at ZIPS in Knoxville.

ZIPS owns and operates 20 locations across Knoxville, over 30 locations in Tennessee and over 275 locations across the country.

Jackson’s video is the fourth in a series of 12 episodes that will launch this academic year.

“Thankful for the opportunity to partner with Zips Car Wash in Car Wash Convos. It’s an honor to be included in this interview series alongside such other talented athletes,” Jackson said.

To celebrate the launch of her episode, Knoxville ZIPS customers can enjoy a $5 Wash & Dry carwash with Jackson’s wash code 2222 at any Knoxville ZIPS Car Wash through March 1.

To find a location near you, visit zipscarwash.com. 

“The energy and camaraderie we were able to capture in Rickea’s interview is exactly what we want to see happen at our locations between our team members and customers,” said Mark Youngworth, ZIPS chief marketing officer. “We are rooted in Knoxville and since the launch of our UT partnership, we’ve seen how our support of the school has brought not only ZIPS team members together, but it has formed a new bond with the community we serve. We are grateful for the opportunity to support Rickea, the Lady Vols and the entire Vol nation,” he added. 

Car Wash Convos, ZIPS’ video interview-based approach to NIL, will feature two additional athletes from the University of Tennessee this academic year, including men’s basketball forward Jonas Aidoo and softball pitcher Karlyn Pickens.

ZIPS Car Wash is the proud sponsor of the Tennessee Volunteers.

Jackson has been recognized for her success in her college career and was named as part of the 2022 Preseason All-SEC First Team, selected as Honorable Mention in the 2021 WBCA All-America Team and the 2021 WBCA All-Region II Team.

Opendorse, a leading NIL marketplace and technology company, is ZIPS’ way to connect with student-athletes to leverage its respective university sponsorships secured via LEARFIELD.

LEARFIELD Studios is ZIPS’ partner for video production of Car Wash Convos.

