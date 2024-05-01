 New integration between Rinsed and Spot AI

New integration between Rinsed and Spot AI

NEW YORK — This new integration enhances marketing opportunities for carwashes by using license plate recognition data and customer insights.

By Kyle Alexander
Kyle Alexander is the Multimedia Journalist of Professional Carwashing & Detailing magazine.
NEW YORK — Rinsed, the carwash CRM, in collaboration with Spot AI, the AI camera system for carwashes, announced in a press release an integration that enables carwashes to enrich their audience information for better targeting and engagement with retail customers.

By combining license plate recognition (LPR) data from Spot AI with transactional and customer data from Rinsed, carwashes can now segment their customers more effectively and develop customized marketing strategies to engage retail audiences and convert them into loyal customers.

The result is the opportunity to build tailored and automated marketing campaigns, such as retail loyalty programs, winback campaigns and more.

Currently offered at no additional cost to customers of both Rinsed and Spot AI, this integration is an addition to their existing service packages and is already being leveraged across multiple carwashes.

In a pilot test, Rinsed and Spot AI successfully matched approximately 1,500 unique license plates per location each month, continued the press release.

For more details on the Rinsed and Spot AI integration, join us for a live demonstration on May 22, 2024, at 12pm ET.

Register for the event here.

