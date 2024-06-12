The RipTide Car Wash acquires MILES Auto Spa

NASHVILLE — The RipTide Car Wash, a carwash renowned for innovative technology, exceptional customer service and commitment to environmental responsibility, announced in a press release the acquisition of MILES Auto Spa, a prominent Franklin, Tennessee-based carwash chain.

The acquisition brings together two industry leaders, creating a powerhouse of car care expertise.

“We are excited to welcome the MILES Auto Spa team and their loyal customers to The RipTide Car Wash family,” said Chris Gardner, CEO, The RipTide Car Wash. “It allows us to expand our footprint to serve in a thriving market like Nashville, in addition to our locations throughout North Carolina and Virginia.”

This strategic move strengthens RipTide’s presence in the Southeast region and expands its commitment to providing exceptional car care experiences to drivers across Tennessee.

“We are excited to pass the baton to RipTide, who shares our passion for customer service and experience,” said Miles Johnson, founder, MILES Auto Spa. “RipTide’s growth plans and commitment to the communities they operate in is exciting, and we believe our customers will agree.”

MILES Auto Spa: a legacy of quality car care

MILES Auto Spa has been a fixture in the Nashville area for 17 years, establishing itself as a trusted provider of high-quality carwashes, restoration and detailing services, stated the press release.

Their commitment to customer satisfaction and attention to detail perfectly aligns with RipTide’s values.

With four locations in Tennessee, services offered include express five-minute carwashes, interior/exterior detailing and restoration, and unlimited wash plans.

MILES currently employs 55 people in the greater Nashville community.

With the acquisition, RipTide anticipates bringing more jobs to the community.

“RipTide and MILES both share a strong commitment to developing and promoting our employees for future career growth. It’s been an honor working with our employees throughout the past 17 years,” said Rocky Crossland, president, MILES Auto Spa. “We also look forward to the technology RipTide will deploy to make the customer experience better and faster.”

The RipTide advantage: a wave of innovation

With exceptional growth and success in the car care industry, RipTide brings car owners in the Nashville and Middle Tennessee area the following benefits:

Advanced technology: RipTide is known for its state-of-the-art wash tunnels, featuring innovative technologies such as license plate detection, which provides a hands-free membership wash experience. RipTide locations provide soft-touch cloth washes, high-pressure undercarriage cleaning and advanced drying systems. These technologies deliver superior cleanliness, leaving cars sparkling and spotless.

Eco-friendly practices: RipTide is dedicated to sustainability, utilizing water reclamation systems and energy-efficient equipment. This commitment to environmental responsibility ensures a clean carwash experience with minimal environmental impact.

Exceptional service: RipTide prioritizes exceptional customer service for a superior car care experience. Friendly and knowledgeable staff will greet customers, answer questions and recommend the best wash package for their needs.

Convenient membership programs: RipTide offers flexible membership programs designed to meet the needs of busy drivers. These programs provide unlimited washes at a discounted rate, making it easier and more affordable to keep your car looking its best.

A seamless transition for MILES Auto Spa customers

MILES customers can rest assured that the transition to RipTide will be as seamless as possible, continued the press release.

RipTide is dedicated to providing the same exceptional service that MILES customers have come to expect — and more:

All existing gift cards, loyalty programs and promotions will be honored.

New technology will be installed to offer a hands-free wash tunnel experience and eliminate the need for plastic membership cards.

New tunnel wash equipment upgrades.

Enhanced free amenities with every wash, including installation of tire inflators, cloth and plastic mat cleaning stations, and more vacuums.

Unlimited wash memberships will vastly increase in value as locations will expand to include full access and use of all RipTide locations.

RipTide will rebrand the MILES locations in phases, beginning with technology upgrade installations and new signs coming later this summer.

They will expand the employee roster and bring more growth opportunities to the community.

“We are confident that by combining the strengths of The RipTide Car Wash and MILES Auto Spa, we can create an even better carwash experience,” said Gardner. “We look forward to serving the greater Nashville community and becoming the trusted car care partner.”

“We’re honored to have been a part of the impressive growth in middle Tennessee and the multitude of friends and customers we’ve made throughout the past 17 years,” said Johnson. “It’s a special place to live, work and play.”