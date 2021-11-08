 Rising Tide Car Wash to hold groundbreaking in Coral Springs
Carwash News

Rising Tide Car Wash to hold groundbreaking in Coral Springs

 

on

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. — Rising Tide Car Wash, whose primary mission is employing autistic adults, will be breaking ground at their third location later this month, according to Coral Springs Talk.

Rising Tide uses a unique 46-step strategy, enabling staff to wash cars the exact same way every time, so workers thrive off a repetitive structure, thereby producing sparkling results. 

City officials approved plans to build the new carwash last fall, despite residents’ concern about noise pollution from the large site.

CEO and owner of Rising Tide, John D’Eri, said he believes the 19-vacuum carwash will create much-needed jobs for those struggling to find meaningful employment.

“By expanding to a third South Florida location, we are continuing to prove that employing individuals with autism can be a competitive advantage for business,” said D’Eri. 

He added that inspiration for the business model came from his son who has autism.

D’Eri believes his business has made Broward County stand out as a leader when it comes to inclusivity and autism awareness.

Once open in early 2022, Rising Tide will be hiring 25 people, all of whom have not just special needs, but special talents, especially when it comes to their work ethic.

“Every time a customer leaves happy, every successful year of business we complete and every new store we open is a testament of the value individuals with autism bring to the workforce,” said Tom D’Eri, COO of Rising Tide.

Bordering communities like Cobblestone Walk, the new Rising Tide joins two other locations in Parkland and Margate, where they employ over 100 adults with autism.

Rising Tide will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day.

The 3,000-square-foot facility will have both entering and exit signage on its 1-acre lot at 10340 Palm Blvd.

The groundbreaking ceremony will be held on Friday, Nov. 19, at 10:30 a.m.

The mayor, vice mayor, city commissioners and others are expected to attend the event.

To read the whole story, click here.

