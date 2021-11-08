Rising Tide Car Wash to hold groundbreaking in Coral Springs

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. — Rising Tide Car Wash, whose primary mission is employing autistic adults, will be breaking ground at their third location later this month, according to Coral Springs Talk .

Click Here to Read More

Rising Tide uses a unique 46-step strategy, enabling staff to wash cars the exact same way every time, so workers thrive off a repetitive structure, thereby producing sparkling results.

City officials approved plans to build the new carwash last fall, despite residents’ concern about noise pollution from the large site.

CEO and owner of Rising Tide, John D’Eri, said he believes the 19-vacuum carwash will create much-needed jobs for those struggling to find meaningful employment.

“By expanding to a third South Florida location, we are continuing to prove that employing individuals with autism can be a competitive advantage for business,” said D’Eri.