Road rage leads to deadly shooting at carwash | Professional Carwashing & Detailing

BATON ROUGE, La. — According to www.wbrz.com , a deadly shooting took place in the parking lot shared by B-Quik and Benny’s Car Wash on Perkins Rd. around 7 p.m. on June 7th.

Click Here to Read More

Police reported that Jarmal Jackson, 19, shot Joseph Tatney, 40, multiple times following a road rage incident on the interstate.

Tatney died at the scene.

Jackson told the authorities that the two exchanged words at a red light; he then claimed he saw Tatney brandish a handgun.

Jackson then stated he had been vacuuming his vehicle at Benny’s Car Wash when Tatney pulled up beside him and confronted him.

According to witness account, a fight ensued, and Tatney punched Jackson twice in the face; Jackson then went to his vehicle and grabbed a handgun.

Arrest records state that Jackson then stood over Tatney and shot him multiple times.

Baton Rouge Police Department officers were at the B-Quik when the shooting occurred and arrested Jackson quickly afterwards.

Jackson claimed he became so upset, he didn’t clearly remember his actions after he was punched.

Jackson was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for second-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon.

Read the original story here.