 Road to AAPEX: Episode 3
Video
Search
Podcasts
Digital Edition
Industry Report
Buyer's Guide
Subscribe
Top 50
Connect with us
Professional Carwashing & Detailing

on

Road to AAPEX: Episode 3

on

The Road to AAPEX Episode 2: Will a 33-Year Old Cadillac Even Start?

on

The Road to AAPEX: Episode 1

on

PC&D Unscripted ep. 79: Catching up with Tommy's Express Car Wash
Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard
play

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard

Clayton Clark, Miron Briley and Richard Terry from WhiteWater Express Car Wash discuss leadership, respect and communication's impact on employee productivity and morale.

Road to AAPEX: Episode 3 Video
play

Road to AAPEX: Episode 3

The Road to AAPEX Episode 2: Will a 33-Year Old Cadillac Even Start? Video
play

The Road to AAPEX Episode 2: Will a 33-Year Old Cadillac Even Start?

Current Digital Issue

October 2022

Digital Edition

Click here  to view past issues.

Wash Of the Week

Recent

Wash of the Week: Splash N Dash Car Wash

Self service and automatic washes work together at this Oklahoma-based carwash.

Wash of the Week: Gleam Car Wash

Through eco-friendly washes and compassionate hiring practices, this flex-serve stands out.

Wash of the Week: Finish Line Car Wash

Finish Line recently opened its 11th location.

2021 Carwashing Industry Report

Professional Carwashing & Detailing is excited to offer you our research results on the professional carwash industry.

purchase now
Featured Widget Image

Podcasts

Wash Talk ep. 131: Carwash Doors Keep the Cold Out

An audio reading of the article "Keeping the cold out" from the Oct. 2022 issue of PC&D.

Wash Talk ep. 130: Exec. Series — Prevost

The national sales manager with Prevost, a compressed air system manufacturer, joins us in the studio.

Wash Talk ep. 129: From the NRCC Show Floor

An on-location interview with the co-chairmen of NRCC 2022.

Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel
Advertisement

Video

Road to AAPEX: Episode 3

 

on

Watch Video Distraction Free

You wouldn’t believe who and what you’ll see on Route 66.
Advertisement

It’s the stuff road trips are made of–the unexpected, the interesting, and even the bizarre. They’re the roadside detours that are so intriguing you can’t help but pull the car over and soak it all in. Luckily, the 33-year-old Cadillac Brougham was running well. Babcox Media’s ASE-ceritifed technician Joe Keene fixed it up with high-quality components from the aftermarket for the 2,500-mile drive from Akron, Ohio, to Las Vegas for AAPEX.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

So well, in fact, that Keene had a chance to revel in the Route 66 sights and sounds and meet a few unlikely friends along the way–from a pair of famous brothers to a former president and a few of the unsung heroes that are today’s keepers of Route 66’s glory days. On the drive, Keene reflects on a few of the additional aftermarket component improvements he made to the Caddy before leaving Akron.

But is this smooth sailing or the calm before the storm? The Caddy’s performance in this episode could be too good to be true. Watch the episode to find out what happens.

Advertisement

Catch up on The Road To AAPEX

Episode 1

Episode 2

Vehicle Stats

Make/Model: Cadillac Brougham 

Year: 1989

Hometown: Arlington, Texas

Mileage: 180,000+ miles 

Engine: 307 LV2 Olds V8

Power: 140 hp and 245 lb/ft

Weight: 4,500 lbs.

Length: 20 ft.

Fuel Capacity: 21 Gallons

Fuel Economy: 15 City/22 Highway

Tires: 225/65R17

Transmission: Remanufactured Turbo-Hydramatic 200-4R

Brakes: Front Vented Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Air Conditioning: R134a Conversion

Air Bags: None

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

Video: PC&D Unscripted ep. 77: Building Carwash Culture

Video: PC&D Unscripted ep. 76: 2022 NRCC Preview

Video: PC&D Unscripted ep. 75: The Power of Cordless Equipment

Video: PC&D Unscripted ep. 74: Splash Carwash Adds 26 New Locations

Advertisement
Connect
Professional Carwashing & Detailing