 Road to AAPEX: Episode 4
Video
Search
Podcasts
Digital Edition
Industry Report
Buyer's Guide
Subscribe
Top 50
Connect with us
Professional Carwashing & Detailing

on

Road to AAPEX: Episode 4

on

PC&D Unscripted ep. 80: Carwash Building in 2022

on

Road to AAPEX: Episode 3

on

The Road to AAPEX Episode 2: Will a 33-Year Old Cadillac Even Start?
Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard
play

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard

Clayton Clark, Miron Briley and Richard Terry from WhiteWater Express Car Wash discuss leadership, respect and communication's impact on employee productivity and morale.

PC&D Unscripted ep. 80: Carwash Building in 2022 Video
play

PC&D Unscripted ep. 80: Carwash Building in 2022

Road to AAPEX: Episode 4 Video
play

Road to AAPEX: Episode 4

Current Digital Issue

October 2022

Digital Edition

Click here  to view past issues.

Wash Of the Week

Recent

Wash of the Week: Splash N Dash Car Wash

Self service and automatic washes work together at this Oklahoma-based carwash.

Wash of the Week: Gleam Car Wash

Through eco-friendly washes and compassionate hiring practices, this flex-serve stands out.

Wash of the Week: Finish Line Car Wash

Finish Line recently opened its 11th location.

2021 Carwashing Industry Report

Professional Carwashing & Detailing is excited to offer you our research results on the professional carwash industry.

purchase now
Featured Widget Image

Podcasts

Wash Talk ep. 132: Exec. Series — GO Car Wash

The COO of one of the nation's largest carwash chains discusses the successful year for GO Car Wash.

Wash Talk ep. 131: Carwash Doors Keep the Cold Out

An audio reading of the article "Keeping the cold out" from the Oct. 2022 issue of PC&D.

Wash Talk ep. 130: Exec. Series — Prevost

The national sales manager with Prevost, a compressed air system manufacturer, joins us in the studio.

Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel
Advertisement

Video

Road to AAPEX: Episode 4

 

on

Watch Video Distraction Free

Halfway there … what could go wrong?
Advertisement

The literal road to AAPEX has been smooth, so far. Babcox Media’s Joe Keene, an ASE-certified technician who fixed up a battered 33-year-old Cadillac Brougham, has been getting his kicks on Route 66 as he drives 2,500 miles from Akron, Ohio, to Las Vegas. In this episode, he checks out iconic road-side attractions like the Bonnie and Clyde Museum, the Blue Whale of Catoosa and the Golden Driller. 

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

But not all of the pit stops were planned. 

While in Oklahoma, the Caddy, with more than 180,000 miles on the odometer, decided it needed a rest. Keene turned the key and … nothing. With the sun going down and miles yet ahead of him, he got to work. Turns out those tools from OTC would come in handy, and so does some helpful expert advice and emergency parts delivery from dependable friends in the automotive aftermarket. But is this just a speed bump in the Road to AAPEX or the end of the line?

Watch the episode to find out.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

Video: PC&D Unscripted ep. 79: Catching up with Tommy’s Express Car Wash

Video: PC&D Unscripted ep. 78: Carwash Water Factors and Considerations

Video: PC&D Unscripted ep. 77: Building Carwash Culture

Video: PC&D Unscripted ep. 76: 2022 NRCC Preview

Advertisement
Connect
Professional Carwashing & Detailing