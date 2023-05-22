 Rocket Carwash completes third California acquisition of 2023

Rocket Carwash completes third California acquisition of 2023

OMAHA, Neb. — In addition to this Woodcrest location, the company acquired washes in Temecula and Loma Linda as part of its growth strategy.

By PCD Staff

OMAHA, Neb. — Rocket Carwash has announced the acquisition of Zipline Carwash in Woodcrest, California, in a recent press release.

In February, Rocket acquired two Uptown Auto Spa locations in Temecula and Loma Linda as part of its aggressive growth strategy.

According to the release, the company has been expanding rapidly in recent years, and these new acquisitions will help to further solidify its position as an emerging leader in the membership-based carwash industry.

“We’re experiencing rapid growth while enhancing the carwash experience in this competitive industry,” said Jason Ricks, chief operations officer of Rocket Carwash. “When we bring pre-existing carwashes into the Rocket Carwash family, we implement the practices that have set us apart in the industry, offering added value to customers and providing an experience that’s truly worthy of the Rocket Carwash nameplate.”

The Rocket Carwash membership model allows customers to choose the level that best suits their budget while receiving a full car care experience.

Amenities at most locations include a well-stocked member’s room with towels and high-quality supplies for interior cleaning, mat cleaning stations and vacuums.

Community outreach and fundraising are pillars of the organization; in 2022, that included partnering with 265 different organizations through fundraising programs and donations.

Rocket also invests in water conservation practices to process the wash water.

On average, their carwashes use up to 70% less water than a comparable at-home multi-step wash, according to the release.

As an employer, Rocket Carwash offers growth potential for team members at each location, across state lines, and at the headquarters located in Downtown Omaha. 

Matthews Real Estate Investment Services recently told Carwash.com that this deal received interest from more than a few national operators, but Rocket prevailed as the right group to proceed with.

“Our team, including Simon Assaf and Jake Gealy, fought for and achieved the most favorable price and terms for our seller despite the fluctuating debt market,” said Ethan Miller, Car Wash Investment Specialist with Matthews Real Estate Investment Services, exclusively to Carwash.com. “This is one of a few deals our team has completed with Rocket, which continues to show that it is one of the strongest operators in the space, and one of many washes we’ve sold to national consolidators throughout the trailing 12 months. The market multiple continues to fluctuate with the economy for sites like these, but our team has seen steady express wash inventory and corresponding closings in 2023.”

