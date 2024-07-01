 The future legacy of the automotive aftermarket

The future legacy of the automotive aftermarket

Join Babcox Media’s Joe Keene, David Sickels and Scott Shriber as they explore the automotive aftermarket's rich history and innovative future. From the Crawford Museum to independent supply chains and repair shops, discover the industry's evolution and the key players driving it forward.

By PCD Staff
Published:

Travel a new Road to AAPEX this season

The automotive aftermarket often celebrates its long and historic legacy—manufacturers that engineer solutions, distribution channels that crisscross the country, parts stores and repair shops that keep America moving. Today, the aftermarket is paving the foundation of a new legacy—dreaming up innovation in new and existing powertrains, leveraging digitally driven solutions and forging stronger relationships. This year’s Road to AAPEX traverses the crossroads where history meets ingenuity to drive the industry down the road toward its future legacy.

Babcox Media’s Joe Keene, an ASE-certified technician, navigates the automotive aftermarket landscape, starting at the Crawford Museum in Cleveland, Ohio. A location rich in automotive history, the Crawford Museum displays a parallel path between early automotive designs and modern vehicles that shows off the continuous advancements that have shaped the industry.

Meanwhile, David Sickels, Babcox Media editor, will delve into the aftermarket and the significant contributions of independent companies within the supply chain. He’ll travel the country to chart the history of the aftermarket, the key players, and the processes involved in manufacturing automotive parts.  He will interview key figures in the industry and examine the processes that bring aftermarket parts from conception to market, providing valuable insights into the operational aspects and historical development of the aftermarket sector.

Then there’s Babcox Media’s Scott Shriber, automotive aftermarket guru, who will focus on the logistics and distribution chains that deliver parts to local technicians and repair shops. He’ll explore the history of parts distribution, tracing its growth and evolution into the complex system it is today while providing a detailed look at how distribution networks have adapted to meet increasing demand and technological advancements, ensuring parts are delivered efficiently and reliably.

Of course, it all ends where the rubber meets the road—the hard-working automotive repairs shops that put the parts and solutions to work to get customer vehicles back on the road. Joe Keene will take us on a tour of the automotive aftermarket front line to talk with shop owners and technicians about how they’re innovating within their own businesses to keep America moving.

Watch the video for a deeper understanding of the industry’s dynamics and the factors that drive its continuous evolution. Be sure to stay tuned for more episodes of Road to AAPEX.

