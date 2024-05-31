Russell Speeder’s Car Wash expands in Connecticut

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — Russell Speeder’s Car Wash, a carwash with over 50 years serving customers, announced in a press release the grand opening of its latest location in New Haven, Connecticut, at 286 Whalley Ave.

The New Haven location marks the 20th Russell Speeder’s Car Wash in Connecticut and represents another step forward in the company’s strategic expansion initiatives.

Earlier this month, Summit Wash Holdings, a membership-focused carwash group established in 2022 and parent company to Russell Speeder’s, announced the company received more than $200 million in debt financing to continue expansion in Connecticut, Central Florida (via the Waters Car Wash brand), and New Jersey.

“I am incredibly pleased with our expansion throughout Connecticut,” said Kevin Matthews, COO of Summit Wash Holdings. “With 20 locations now serving this great state, we are committed to delivering exceptional service and convenience to the community of New Haven. Our growth reflects our dedication to meeting the needs of our valued customers, and we look forward to continuing to provide the high-quality car care that Connecticut residents have come to expect from us.”

Known for the Unlimited Wash Pass, Russell Speeder’s has been serving customers across Connecticut, New York, Nebraska and Kansas City, offering a comprehensive range of carwash services that deliver unparalleled cleanliness and shine to vehicles.

With a rich history that began over five decades ago in Norwalk, Connecticut, Russell Speeder’s has continuously evolved to meet the changing needs of its loyal customers.

The brand has become synonymous with quality, efficiency and a dedication to excellence in car care.